Bengal Polls: I Have 'Betrayed' Congress And 'Guru' Adhir Chowdhury, Says Trinamool Legislator Biswas

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) After winning the Sagardighi bypoll in West Bengal's Murshidabad as a Congress candidate three years ago, Bayron Biswas later joined the Trinamool Congress.

Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, the outgoing MLA and Trinamool Congress candidate from Sagardighi, Biswas said on Saturday that he had betrayed the Congress and his political guru and senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Trinamool Congress leader Bayron Biswas, said, "I am selfish. I have betrayed. I will not say that I did not betray. I got the ticket from the Congress. I came into politics by holding Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's hands. I will remember him for the rest of my life. He is my Guru. Adhir Chowdhury's place is after God. I respect him as my elder brother. As an elder brother he has the right to tell me anything. But I have no regrets."

Although Biswas is confident about his victory in Sagardighi in the upcoming state Assembly polls, he said, "Everyone wants to win. Everyone goes with hope. But, social services have to be provided. If someone can provide better services than me, then make him win."

After Bayron Biswas admitted that he had betrayed his 'guru' Adhir Chowdhury, the latter took a jibe at him, saying: "I have nothing more to say. He (Bayron Biswas) himself has admitted that he has betrayed. When he himself calls himself a traitor, the common people will decide how to deal with that traitor. All I can say is that there is no comparison to Manoj Chakraborty as a Congress candidate in Sagardighi. That's all I can say."

In 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Saha won the Sagardighi constituency. However, he died in December 2022.

As a result, a by-election was held in this seat. In that by-election, Bayron Biswas contested as a Congress candidate supported by the Left Front and win the bypoll.

After his bypoll victory, there was a stir in state politics over the Left-Congress' Sagardighi model which produced a victory for the alliance as both parties had drew blank in 2021 Assembly elections.

However, three months later, Bayron Biswas joined the ruling party by taking the Trinamool flag from the hands of party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Bayron Biswas himself admitted that he had betrayed the Congress by leaving it. It remains to be seen what the outcome of Sagardighi in the upcoming Assembly election will be.