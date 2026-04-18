Tejashwi Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign For DMK Alliance In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections fast approaching, the poll campaign has intensified with the entry of prominent national leaders backing the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal are set to campaign in the state, adding momentum to the alliance's outreach efforts.

Tejashwi Yadav will campaign on Saturday alongside Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

The joint appearances are aimed at mobilising support for the DMK alliance candidates and reinforcing Opposition unity at the national level.

His visit is being viewed as a strategic move to consolidate votes and energise party workers ahead of polling.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor, is scheduled to campaign in Tamil Nadu on April 20 and 21.

During his visit, Kejriwal is expected to tour multiple regions, participate in rallies, and extend support to the DMK-led front.

Party sources indicate that Kejriwal will highlight governance models and welfare initiatives while appealing to voters to back the alliance.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The Model Code of Conduct is currently in force across the state.

Adding to the high-profile campaign trail, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also address a public meeting in Thuraiyur town in Tiruchirappalli district later on Saturday.

He is expected to arrive at Tiruchirappalli International Airport from Chennai before proceeding to the venue by helicopter.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, seeking a renewed mandate, continues to spearhead the DMK campaign across the state. He has been actively addressing rallies and engaging with voters, focusing on the achievements of his government and outlining future development plans.

With top national leaders joining the campaign and political activity reaching a peak, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a high-decibel electoral battle as parties gear up for the April 23 polls.