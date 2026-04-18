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Renewable Energy Demand to Drive Copper, Silver Prices Higher
(MENAFN) The increasing global appetite for renewable energy is projected to drive up the prices of copper and silver, as both metals play a crucial role in the sector’s development and infrastructure.
Following the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices have climbed sharply, while global initiatives to transition toward renewable energy sources have accelerated, especially in countries across Asia and Europe that rely heavily on energy imports.
Concerns surrounding the stability and security of energy supplies are influencing short-term market pricing trends, pushing nations around the world to explore alternatives aimed at reducing their reliance on oil, with renewable energy becoming a key focus.
Zafer Ergezen, an expert in futures and commodity markets, told Anadolu that strong demand for renewable energy already existed prior to the conflict.
He further explained that this demand has risen markedly since the outbreak of the war, with the most significant growth observed in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China.
Following the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices have climbed sharply, while global initiatives to transition toward renewable energy sources have accelerated, especially in countries across Asia and Europe that rely heavily on energy imports.
Concerns surrounding the stability and security of energy supplies are influencing short-term market pricing trends, pushing nations around the world to explore alternatives aimed at reducing their reliance on oil, with renewable energy becoming a key focus.
Zafer Ergezen, an expert in futures and commodity markets, told Anadolu that strong demand for renewable energy already existed prior to the conflict.
He further explained that this demand has risen markedly since the outbreak of the war, with the most significant growth observed in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China.
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