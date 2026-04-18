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Trump Says Upcoming China Meeting 'Potentially Historic'

Trump Says Upcoming China Meeting 'Potentially Historic'


2026-04-18 02:34:14
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Friday that his forthcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping carries the potential to be a landmark moment in bilateral relations.

"President Xi (Jinping) is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The US leader did not hold back on his expectations for the encounter. "Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic," he said, adding, "I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!"

Trump offered no further details regarding the timing or agenda of the visit, leaving a precise date unconfirmed.

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