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Türkiye’s FM Fidan Urges Regional De-escalation, Lasting Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday underscored the urgency of calming tensions in the Middle East, stressing the need to "put out the fire" and voicing optimism that the current ceasefire could evolve into a durable peace, according to reports.
Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Fidan stated, "It is our sincere hope that the ceasefire achieved will be fully implemented and that the process will be transformed into a lasting peace," referring to the 14-day truce between the US and Iran that began on April 8, as well as Pakistan’s efforts to revive dialogue between Washington and Tehran after initial talks in Islamabad did not succeed.
He cautioned that the global landscape is increasingly shaped by interconnected threats, noting that “uncertainty and crisis have now become defining features of our age.”
Fidan also reflected on the forum’s themes, explaining that while last year’s discussions centered on the situation in Gaza and its worldwide impact, this year’s focus has shifted to the conflict involving Iran and its broader consequences.
Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Fidan stated, "It is our sincere hope that the ceasefire achieved will be fully implemented and that the process will be transformed into a lasting peace," referring to the 14-day truce between the US and Iran that began on April 8, as well as Pakistan’s efforts to revive dialogue between Washington and Tehran after initial talks in Islamabad did not succeed.
He cautioned that the global landscape is increasingly shaped by interconnected threats, noting that “uncertainty and crisis have now become defining features of our age.”
Fidan also reflected on the forum’s themes, explaining that while last year’s discussions centered on the situation in Gaza and its worldwide impact, this year’s focus has shifted to the conflict involving Iran and its broader consequences.
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