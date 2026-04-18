Chotrani Goes Down To World No 19 Masotti In Hamburg Thriller

MENAFN - IANS) Hamburg, April 18 (IANS) Indian world No 47 Veer Chotrani went down to French fourth seed Baptiste Masotti in a five-game thriller in the men's quarterfinals of the Hamburg Open, a PSA Bronze-level event, in Hamburg on Friday.

Chotrani recovered twice to take the contest down to the wire before the French world No 19 clinched the decider for a 12-10, 9-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-6 victory in 69 minutes.

Earlier, Chotrani pulled off a major upset by defeating the 8th seed and home favourite Kandra in straight games. The Indian dominated the match from start to finish, requiring just 30 minutes to secure an 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 victory and advance to the lats-eight

However, his compatriots, fifth seed Abhay Singh, seventh seed Ramit Tandon bowed out in the second round.

Singh lost to Sam Todd (England) 9-11, 11-7, 4-11, 2-11, Tandon fell to Balazs Farkas (Hungary) 10-12, 11-4, 5-11, 9-11.

Todd, will make their debut in the quarter finals of a bronze-level event, Todd, who's scooped two copper-level titles already this season, produced some of his best squash to see off Singh – who recently landed the JSW Indian Open crown – to earn himself a quarter-final showdown with the tournament's No.3 seed Fares Dessouky on Friday.

“I know Abhay has been in good form recently as he had some decent results in El Gouna and won the Indian Open. I knew it was going to be a tough match today and I've trained with him at Pontefract, which is my club, a few times so I know his game quite well as we've hit together a few times," said Todd.

In the women's section, former women's world No 10 Joshna Chinappa was beaten by eighth seed Joelle King, the Kiwi winning 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4.

Meanwhile, Spain's Marta Dominguez will also feature in the last eight of a Bronze event for the first time after overcoming No.6 seed Malliff.

Dominguez, who had never beaten the Englishwoman on Tour prior to their round two clash, ended a run of six straight defeats to advance to her maiden Bronze quarter-final by triumphing 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3.