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Army Foils Infiltration Attempt By 5 Individuals


2026-04-18 02:03:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 18 (Petra) –Southern Military Zone thwarted an infiltration attempt by five individuals on Friday evening.
The individuals attempted to cross the Kingdom's borders illegally. Border Guard forces detected them, and the rules of engagement were applied.
In its statement, Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army said the infiltrators were apprehended and handed over to the relevant authorities.

MENAFN18042026000117011021ID1110998781



Jordan News Agency

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