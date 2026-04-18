Royal Jordanian Navy, Coast Guard Rescue Tourist Boat In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) and Coast Guard unit rescued a glass-bottom tourist boat that had run aground near a dock in the Gulf of Aqaba.Upon receiving the report, the Maritime Operations Center "immediately" dispatched a public safety vessel from the Coast Guard unit.As the boat was towed, several tourists of various nationalities were rescued to the nearest safe port to prevent any injuries, according to a RJN statement.This rescue operation demonstrated the "high level of professionalism and expertise" of the naval crew.