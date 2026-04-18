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Royal Jordanian Navy, Coast Guard Rescue Tourist Boat In Aqaba


2026-04-18 02:03:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 18 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) and Coast Guard unit rescued a glass-bottom tourist boat that had run aground near a dock in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Upon receiving the report, the Maritime Operations Center "immediately" dispatched a public safety vessel from the Coast Guard unit.
As the boat was towed, several tourists of various nationalities were rescued to the nearest safe port to prevent any injuries, according to a RJN statement.
This rescue operation demonstrated the "high level of professionalism and expertise" of the naval crew.

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Jordan News Agency

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