Aaron Gersonde Launches Restaurantfounder To Help Entrepreneurs Build Stronger, More Profitable Restaurants

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- RestaurantFounder has officially launched as a dedicated platform designed to help entrepreneurs build, structure, and operate successful restaurant businesses. The company was founded by hospitality professional and author Aaron Gersond, who brings more than a decade of hands-on experience in restaurant development, operations, and concept execution across international markets.

The platform is built around a simple but critical observation. Many restaurant ventures fail not because of poor ideas, but because of weak structure, lack of planning, and unrealistic expectations. RestaurantFounder aims to address this gap by focusing on the practical realities of building and running a restaurant from day one.

The platform provides guidance across all key areas of restaurant development. This includes financial planning, operational systems, staffing models, site selection, concept positioning, and long-term scalability. The focus is not on theory or inspiration. It is on execution and real-world performance.

Aaron Gersonde founded RestaurantFounder after working across a wide range of hospitality environments. His experience includes fine dining restaurants, high-volume dining operations, and internationally recognized cocktail bars. He has been involved in developing and launching concepts in multiple markets, working closely with owners, operators, and investment groups.

This experience shaped the platform's philosophy. RestaurantFounder is designed to give founders a clearer understanding of what actually drives success in the restaurant industry. It focuses on structure, discipline, and decision-making under pressure.“Most restaurant failures do not come from a lack of passion,” Gersonde said.“They come from poor structure, weak planning, and unclear execution. The goal of RestaurantFounder is to help founders avoid those mistakes from the beginning.”

The platform is designed for first-time restaurant founders, experienced operators looking to scale, and investors evaluating hospitality opportunities. Each group faces different challenges, but the underlying requirements for success remain the same. Strong financial foundations, clear operational systems, and realistic expectations are essential at every stage.

Alongside the launch of RestaurantFounder, Gersonde is the author of Opening a Restaurant | The Frontline Guide. The book is a practical manual based on real industry experience. It outlines the realities of launching a restaurant and highlights the most common mistakes made during early-stage development.

The book covers topics such as ownership structure, lease negotiations, staffing decisions, pre-opening strategy, and operational setup. It is written as a field guide for founders who need clear, actionable direction rather than abstract concepts.

RestaurantFounder builds on the same principles found in the book. It extends the guidance into a structured platform that supports founders through the full lifecycle of restaurant development. The goal is to provide clarity at every stage, from idea formation to opening and long-term operations.

A core part of the platform's approach is realism. Restaurants are complex businesses under high operating pressure, with tight margins and constant decision-making demands. Success requires more than creativity. It requires systems, preparation, and consistent execution.

The platform also emphasizes the importance of aligning vision with financial and operational reality. Many restaurant concepts begin with strong creative ideas but lack the structure needed to support them. RestaurantFounder works to ensure that concepts are built with both creativity and commercial viability in mind.

Gersonde continues to work directly with founders, operators, and investors on developing restaurant concepts that are scalable and sustainable. His focus is on helping clients reduce risk, improve decision-making, and build businesses that can perform under real market conditions.

RestaurantFounder represents a shift toward more grounded and experience-based restaurant education. It challenges the traditional approach of treating restaurants as passion-driven ventures without sufficient operational structure. Instead, it promotes a business-first mindset supported by practical frameworks.

The platform aims to become a long-term resource for the hospitality industry. It is positioned to support not only new founders but also established operators seeking to refine systems, improve efficiency, and strengthen performance.

Ultimately, RestaurantFounder is built around a simple principle. Restaurants succeed when they are designed properly from the start. With the right structure, planning, and execution, restaurant concepts have a significantly higher chance of becoming stable, profitable businesses. To learn more, visit: