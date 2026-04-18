Modi To Campaign In Coimbatore, BJP Alleges DMK-Congress Confusion

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Saturday said that Narendra Modi will visit Coimbatore to campaign in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, while alleging "confusion" between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Ooty in Nilgiris district, Nagendran said that despite election campaigning being in full swing, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had neither campaigned actively nor extended public support to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. "There is confusion between DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Sonia Gandhi has come to congratulate the Chief Minister or campaign so far. I do not know if they have such an understanding," he said.

BJP accuses DMK of rebranding central schemes

Nagendran alleged that several welfare schemes implemented in the state were funded by the Centre but projected as state initiatives. "The central government provides all the goods in fair price shops. But the state government says that we will provide them. Similarly, they say that houses are being built through the central government, but the state government does the same," he added.

Nagendran defends Women's Reservation Bill

He also defended the Women's Reservation initiative, saying the state government opposes any plans that the central government brings and said those who block this will only earn the opposition of women. "They think that if the 33 per cent reservation bill for women is brought, it will be against democracy and the country will be divided. Since 1996, there has been a stance that women should be given reservations. The state government opposes any plans that the central government brings," he said.

"The provision of 33 per cent reservation for women is a welcome thing. Those who block this will only earn the opposition of women," he said.

'Family rule in Tamil Nadu'

Criticising the DMK leadership, Nagendran accused the party of promoting "family rule" and claimed Chief Minister Stalin was preparing Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for future leadership in the state. "Chief Minister Stalin's plan is to bring Udhayanidhi Stalin as the next Chief Minister. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who said that he will not enter politics in the 2020-2021 period, is currently contesting the elections. Udhayanidhi has now been made the Deputy Chief Minister. Currently, there is a family rule and the entire income in Tamil Nadu is going to a single family. The people of Tamil Nadu are currently watching this," he said.

On increasing number of MPs

He further said the proposed increase in the number of MPs from Tamil Nadu from 39 to 59 would improve representation and help deliver better services to people, and added that defeat of the bill in Parliament have nothing to do with the elections. "Even after 75 years of independence, there has been no change in Parliament. Now a change is needed, especially in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Response to Joseph Vijay

Responding to a query on actor-politician Joseph Vijay and his remarks on electoral competition, Nagendran termed the statement "very unfortunate." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)