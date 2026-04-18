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South Korea, Türkiye Expand Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) South Korea’s vice foreign minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence stated that the enduring relations and collaboration between Seoul and Türkiye have become increasingly robust in recent years. He noted that cooperation now spans multiple sectors, including the defense industry, energy, technology, and infrastructure.
While speaking to a news agency on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Jeong Yeon-doo highlighted the role of Turkish soldiers deployed during the Korean War, describing it as a significant "sacrifice" in support of "peace and democracy in the Korean peninsula."
"Türkiye and (South) Korea call each other brothers," he said.
He further emphasized that bilateral relations have deepened since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than sixty years ago, adding that South Korea and Türkiye are "responsible partners in global security and economy."
Referring to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s official trip to Türkiye last November, Jeong noted that several memorandums of understanding were concluded during the visit, covering cooperation across various domains.
Jeong also stressed that collaboration could be further broadened into fields such as biochemistry, healthcare, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and space exploration.
While speaking to a news agency on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Jeong Yeon-doo highlighted the role of Turkish soldiers deployed during the Korean War, describing it as a significant "sacrifice" in support of "peace and democracy in the Korean peninsula."
"Türkiye and (South) Korea call each other brothers," he said.
He further emphasized that bilateral relations have deepened since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than sixty years ago, adding that South Korea and Türkiye are "responsible partners in global security and economy."
Referring to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s official trip to Türkiye last November, Jeong noted that several memorandums of understanding were concluded during the visit, covering cooperation across various domains.
Jeong also stressed that collaboration could be further broadened into fields such as biochemistry, healthcare, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and space exploration.
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