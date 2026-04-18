UK Joins France-Led Mission To Secure Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

UK to make 'wide-ranging' contribution to Hormuz mission

The United Kingdom will make a 'wide-ranging military contribution' to a multinational mission aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK's envoy to Washington, Christian Turner, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Speaking at an event in Washington, Turner said the UK would play a significant role in the France-UK-led mission, which is designed to reassure vessels using the critical waterway once the ongoing Iran-related tensions subside, according to Al Jazeera, citing the UK's Press Association reports. Turner noted that the initiative is intended to ensure safe passage through one of the world's critical energy chokepoints and to prevent the imposition of tolls or restrictions on maritime traffic. He added that the participation of nearly 50 countries in a virtual summit on Friday (local time), co-chaired by the UK and France, underscored broad international backing for the effort.

Trump blasts initiative, criticises NATO

In contrast, US President Trump blasted the France-UK-led multinational initiative on securing the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised NATO allies while commenting on developments in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the alliance was ineffective during earlier tensions and arguing that "they needed us" instead.

Speaking on the situation at the Turning Point USA event here, Trump said he had been contacted by NATO after Iran's announcement to restore commercial access through the strategic waterway. "Now that the Strait of Hormuz situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would like some help...I told them I would have liked your help two months ago, but now I really don't want your help anymore, because they were absolutely useless when we needed them. But actually, we never needed them. They needed us..."

His remarks come amid renewed debate over NATO's role in regional security and energy route stability, particularly as tensions in the Gulf have fluctuated in recent weeks.

Trump also took a critical view of the alliance in earlier comments, referring to it as a "paper tiger" and suggesting that NATO members only reached out after developments had already stabilised. In an earlier Truth Social post, he said, "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger!"

Iran declares strait 'completely open' amid ceasefire

The comments follow Iran's announcement that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would remain "completely open" during the ceasefire period, a move aimed at stabilising global trade flows and energy markets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)