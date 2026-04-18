Democrats Shouldn't Follow Republicans Into The Extremist Swamp

MENAFN - Asia Times) The other day on X, leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker got into an argument with a commentator known as Swann Marcus. Marcus had scoffed at the notion of Piker trying to connect with blue-collar workers. In retaliation, Piker claimed that Marcus had written a“how to” manual about sex tourism in Asia:

As you can see, Community Notes quickly corrected Piker. The person who wrote the“how to” articles about sex tourism was actually a rightist influencer named Matt Forney.

Apparently, some leftists had - intentionally or unintentionally - gotten Marcus mixed up with Forney because Marcus had made a documentary about Burmese missionaries. But Piker refused to delete his accusation against Marcus, even after being informed of his mistake.

Recently, a video resurfaced of Hasan Piker launching a profanity-laced tirade against a Vietnamese refugee named Bach Hac. The refugee complains of suffering under Vietnam's communist regime.

Piker responded by saying“Fuck you old lady. Shut the fuck up you stupid idiotic old lady. Suck my dick, old lady. God damn, Yo, fuck this refugee.” He then tells her to go back and live in“South Vietnam.” Piker later deleted the stream, but has never apologized.

During a recent speech at Yale, Hasan Piker declared that“The fall of the USSR was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century.” This is an almost direct quote from Vladimir Putin, who said in 2005 that“The demise of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.” This would be news, of course, to the countries that fought to escape Soviet communist rule, and whose economies flourished after the USSR's collapse.

Recently, Ezra Klein wrote a New York Times op-ed urging Democrats to open a dialogue with Hasan Piker instead of trying to freeze him out of the party. The Times gave Klein's post the headline“Hasan Piker is not the Enemy.” On a podcast, Piker then declared that Hamas is“1000 times better than Israel.” The New York Times promptly changed the headline of Ezra Klein's post:

This kind of behavior is par for the course for Piker. Jeremiah Johnson had a good roundup back in December. Some excerpts:

It should be pretty clear at this point what kind of guy Hasan is. His ideology is standard leftist“campism” - the idea that America is bad, and that any country or group that opposes America is therefore good.

His style is that of a typical“shock jock” radio host - he says extreme and vulgar things in order to get attention and excite his listeners. It's basically the same shtick that Michael Savage used back in the 2000s, but with the right-wing politics swapped out for Cold War-era anti-Americanism.

And yet Democrats and progressives are starting to treat this radio shock jock as an important voice in their party. Here's what Ezra Klein had to say in his NYT post:

According to Ezra's line of thought here, the Republican Party and mainstream conservative institutions like Fox News would be smart to embrace Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes - and therefore the Democrats and mainstream liberals would be smart to embrace Hasan Piker.

Let's think through the implications of that line of reasoning. If the mainstream should always include extremists in the conversation - if gatekeeping is useless and counterproductive - then all you have to do in order to force extremist ideas into mainstream discourse is to grab some attention.

If you get a Twitch stream or a podcast and you start screaming that the Holocaust was fake, or that the USSR was good, etc., and you manage to get a decently big audience by doing this, you should now have a say in how the country is run.

The obvious problem with this idea is that it creates a competitive market for extremism. If being more extreme and profane and outrageous than the next guy is what gets attention, and if attention is what gets you influence in the Democratic Party or the GOP, then there's a huge incentive for would-be influencers to be as extreme and outrageous as possible. Everyone will just keep one-upping their competitors until all the right-wing commentators are Hitler fans and all the left-wing commentators are Stalin apologists.

One could argue that this is exactly what has happened on the right, with the ascent of Carlson,1 Fuentes, Candace Owens, and similar rightist extremists. The Heritage Foundation's embrace of Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes last year was very similar to Ezra Klein's embrace of Piker; Heritage declared that although they disagreed with the ideas of Carlson and Fuentes, those commentators were so popular that they had to be allowed inside the mainstream debate.