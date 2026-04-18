403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mercedes-Benz Faces Global Sales Dip
(MENAFN) Mercedes-Benz Group announced on Thursday that its automobile sales declined by 6% compared to the previous year’s first quarter, impacted by reduced demand in China and an ongoing transition in its vehicle lineup.
During the January to March timeframe, the company recorded total deliveries of 499,700 vehicles, marking a drop from the corresponding period last year.
Within its primary division, Mercedes-Benz Cars, sales similarly decreased by 6%, reaching 419,400 units overall.
China, recognized as the largest automotive market globally, continued to present the greatest challenge for the company. Deliveries in the country plunged by 27% to 111,600 units, influenced by weakened consumer demand and fierce market competition.
The automaker described 2026 as a “transition year” for its operations in China, highlighting generational updates to major models and the discontinuation of certain existing vehicles as factors affecting performance. When excluding China, worldwide sales actually increased by 5%.
In the United States, sales rose significantly by 20%, totaling 81,100 units, despite the presence of higher import tariffs. This growth was largely driven by strong interest in premium, high-end models.
Across Europe, the company experienced a 7% increase in sales, surpassing 158,000 units. Additionally, electric vehicle sales surged by 34%, supported by the introduction of new models in the segment.
During the January to March timeframe, the company recorded total deliveries of 499,700 vehicles, marking a drop from the corresponding period last year.
Within its primary division, Mercedes-Benz Cars, sales similarly decreased by 6%, reaching 419,400 units overall.
China, recognized as the largest automotive market globally, continued to present the greatest challenge for the company. Deliveries in the country plunged by 27% to 111,600 units, influenced by weakened consumer demand and fierce market competition.
The automaker described 2026 as a “transition year” for its operations in China, highlighting generational updates to major models and the discontinuation of certain existing vehicles as factors affecting performance. When excluding China, worldwide sales actually increased by 5%.
In the United States, sales rose significantly by 20%, totaling 81,100 units, despite the presence of higher import tariffs. This growth was largely driven by strong interest in premium, high-end models.
Across Europe, the company experienced a 7% increase in sales, surpassing 158,000 units. Additionally, electric vehicle sales surged by 34%, supported by the introduction of new models in the segment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment