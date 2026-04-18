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Digital India Ask Our Experts Highlights Tripura's Digital Transformation Through IT Initiatives
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / New Delhi: The 44th episode of Digital India: Ask Our Experts focused on the IT initiatives undertaken by the Government of Tripura, showcasing how the state is leveraging technology to strengthen governance, enhance connectivity, and improve service delivery for citizens.
The Digital India: Ask Our Experts is a live interactive programme streamed on Digital India's YouTube channel. This episode hosted Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B, IFS, Director IT & Head, Startup Tripura.
The discussion highlighted Tripura's rapid adoption of digital governance tools, with the e-Office system implemented across all state departments and extended up to the panchayat level in under two years. With over 2.6 lakh efiles created and over 55 lakh e-files processed, the initiative has significantly enhanced transparency, accountability, and efficiency in administrative functioning. Notably, Tripura stands as the first and only state in the country to have successfully completed e-Office implementation up to the panchayat level.
Further strengthening digital governance, Tripura has implemented a paperless e-Cabinet system, becoming one of the early adopters in the country. More than 30 cabinet meetings and over 500 decisions have been conducted digitally, enabling faster and more streamlined decision-making.
The episode also underscored the importance of robust digital infrastructure in enabling these services. The Tripura State Data Centre (TSDC) has been modernised to support scalable digital operations, while the Statewide Area Network (SWAN) and Horizontal SWAN (H-SWAN) have connected over 600 government offices. Additionally, the 4G saturation project, with over 100 towers, has significantly improved last-mile connectivity in the state.
A key initiative discussed was the Beneficiary Management System (BMS), an in-house platform designed to ensure accurate and transparent delivery of government benefits. By leveraging validated databases, the system has helped eliminate over 12,000 ineligible beneficiaries, ensuring that benefits reach the intended recipients.
In terms of citizen engagement, the Chief Minister's Helpline (1905) was highlighted as a vital interface between the government and the public, maintaining a grievance resolution rate of over 98%, thereby enhancing trust and responsiveness.
The episode also highlighted Tripura's proactive efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The state's sector-agnostic Startup Policy, along with T-NEST (Tripura – Nurturing Entrepreneurship and Startups)-the State's unique incubation centre-are actively supporting and nurturing local startups. Further, the proposed establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence and a dedicated IT Park is set to significantly strengthen the State's technology ecosystem and drive future-ready growth.
Recognising the importance of digital inclusion, initiatives such as the Mukhiya Mandhiri Yuva Yogayog Yojana are enabling students to access digital tools, while the creation of specialised IT cadres is helping embed technical expertise within government departments.
The episode portrayed Tripura's approach as a comprehensive and forward-looking model of digital transformation-seamlessly integrating robust infrastructure, progressive governance reforms, and citizen-centric initiatives to deliver tangible and measurable outcomes. It positions the State as an emerging exemplar, offering a replicable model for others to emulate in advancing inclusive and effective digital governance.
The Digital India: Ask Our Experts is a live interactive programme streamed on Digital India's YouTube channel. This episode hosted Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B, IFS, Director IT & Head, Startup Tripura.
The discussion highlighted Tripura's rapid adoption of digital governance tools, with the e-Office system implemented across all state departments and extended up to the panchayat level in under two years. With over 2.6 lakh efiles created and over 55 lakh e-files processed, the initiative has significantly enhanced transparency, accountability, and efficiency in administrative functioning. Notably, Tripura stands as the first and only state in the country to have successfully completed e-Office implementation up to the panchayat level.
Further strengthening digital governance, Tripura has implemented a paperless e-Cabinet system, becoming one of the early adopters in the country. More than 30 cabinet meetings and over 500 decisions have been conducted digitally, enabling faster and more streamlined decision-making.
The episode also underscored the importance of robust digital infrastructure in enabling these services. The Tripura State Data Centre (TSDC) has been modernised to support scalable digital operations, while the Statewide Area Network (SWAN) and Horizontal SWAN (H-SWAN) have connected over 600 government offices. Additionally, the 4G saturation project, with over 100 towers, has significantly improved last-mile connectivity in the state.
A key initiative discussed was the Beneficiary Management System (BMS), an in-house platform designed to ensure accurate and transparent delivery of government benefits. By leveraging validated databases, the system has helped eliminate over 12,000 ineligible beneficiaries, ensuring that benefits reach the intended recipients.
In terms of citizen engagement, the Chief Minister's Helpline (1905) was highlighted as a vital interface between the government and the public, maintaining a grievance resolution rate of over 98%, thereby enhancing trust and responsiveness.
The episode also highlighted Tripura's proactive efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The state's sector-agnostic Startup Policy, along with T-NEST (Tripura – Nurturing Entrepreneurship and Startups)-the State's unique incubation centre-are actively supporting and nurturing local startups. Further, the proposed establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence and a dedicated IT Park is set to significantly strengthen the State's technology ecosystem and drive future-ready growth.
Recognising the importance of digital inclusion, initiatives such as the Mukhiya Mandhiri Yuva Yogayog Yojana are enabling students to access digital tools, while the creation of specialised IT cadres is helping embed technical expertise within government departments.
The episode portrayed Tripura's approach as a comprehensive and forward-looking model of digital transformation-seamlessly integrating robust infrastructure, progressive governance reforms, and citizen-centric initiatives to deliver tangible and measurable outcomes. It positions the State as an emerging exemplar, offering a replicable model for others to emulate in advancing inclusive and effective digital governance.
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