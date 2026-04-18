Akshay Kumar To Wamiqa Gabbi: Bhooth Bangla Cast Educational Qualifications Revealed

Akshay Kumar's new film, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has finally hit theatres with mixed audience reactions. Made on a ₹120 crore budget, it marks their reunion after 14 years long gap.

Director Priyadarshan's film 'Bhooth Bangla' is out. Let's take a look at how educated the film's star cast really is.

Akshay Kumar passed his 12th standard from Mumbai's Don Bosco High School. He joined Guru Nanak Khalsa College but dropped out to pursue martial arts. He then went to Bangkok to learn Thai boxing.

Wamiqa Gabbi did her schooling at St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. She then graduated with a degree in Arts from DAV College, also in Chandigarh. She was quite the multi-tasker, starting her acting and theatre work while still studying.

Tabu finished her schooling at St. Ann's High School in Hyderabad. She then joined Mumbai's famous St. Xavier's College for two years but decided to leave her studies to build a full-time career in films.

Paresh Rawal went to Lions Juhu High School for his schooling. He later graduated from Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College. After getting his degree, he first made his mark in the world of theatre before becoming a Bollywood star.

Rajpal Yadav completed his early education in Shahjahanpur. He loved acting since he was a kid. After finishing his 12th, he got professionally trained, earning acting diplomas from Lucknow's Bhartendu Natya Academy and the prestigious National School of Drama in Delhi.

Jisshu Sengupta is a graduate from Kolkata. He completed his schooling from Jullen Day School and then earned a degree in Economics from Heramba Chandra College in the city.

Mithila Palkar did her schooling at Modern English School in Mumbai. She then graduated with a Mass Media degree from MMK College. To polish her skills, she even went to Los Angeles to take an acting course at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.