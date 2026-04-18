'Mysaa' Director Calls Rashmika Mandanna's Character As The Weapon In A War Written In Scars!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS)Sharing some pictures of actress Rashmika Mandanna training hard in martial arts for his eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Mysaa', the director the film, Rawindra Pulle has now called Rashmika's character as the "weapon" in "a war written in scars".

Taking to his Instagram stories section, Rawindra Pulle shared pictures of the actress undergoing training in martial arts and wrote, "A war written in scars... She is the weapon."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have brought on board international stunt choreographer Andy Long, who has worked on films like 'Commando', 'Kung Fu Warrior', 'Projekt Adler', 'The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud', 'Sanak' and 'Kalki', for choreographing stunts in the film.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is bringing her fiercest avatar yet in Mysaa, the female-driven action drama directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. The film, which has already created strong hype with its first look, followed by intense teaser, dropped a striking new poster on the occasion of Rashmika's birthday.

The poster shows Rashmika in a heavily wounded, battle-worn state, with her face smeared with dirt, soot, and blood. Deep cuts across her nose, cheeks, and forehead reveal the brutality her character has endured. Yet, her intense, rage-filled gaze stands unbroken, capturing the emotional depth and raw ferocity the role demands.

Set against the culturally rich backdrop of the Gond tribes, Mysaa presents Rashmika in a never-seen-before transformation as a fierce Gond woman. The film promises a gripping mix of emotion and high-octane action, mounted on a grand Pan-India scale by Unformula Films.

The film also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being handled by Shreyaas P Krishna. Jakes Bejoy is scoring the music for this film, the shooting of which is progressing at a brisk pace.