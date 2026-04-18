Women's Quota Bill Fails BJP Blames Congress For Voting Against It

BJP Slams Congress Over Bill's Defeat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Saturday criticised the Congress party after the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, alleging that the party opposed measures linked to women's reservation and delimitation. Speaking to ANI, Prakash Reddy said the Congress had voted against the amendment and related Bills. "The Congress party voted against the 131st Constitutional Amendment to give weightage to women's reservation in the Lok Sabha. The Congress party voted against this Bill for delimitation and all other related Bills. Their intention is fully exposed before the people of this country," Reddy said.

He further stated that while the amendment may not have secured passage, the BJP would continue to raise the issue politically. "We may lose the amendment, we may lose the voting, but we will win the public opinion. Women will certainly vote for the BJP for their rights and for their future," he added.

Congress Hails 'Historic' Win

Meanwhile, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Friday lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and INC President Mallikarjun Kharge for their leadership in averting "national disaster" after the opposition defeated the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. In a post on X, Reddy recognised it as a historic event, calling it "a Red-letter Day." He appreciated Congress's top brass for uniting all opposition parties for the landmark verdict. "Today will be remembered forever as a Red-letter Day in Indian History, when under the leadership of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, and Shri Mallikarjun @kharge Ji, united all democratic forces and opposition leaders in averting a national disaster," he wrote.

Furthermore, he hailed the allied parties of the INDIA bloc and their leaders for their opposition to the "black bills."

Bill Fails to Secure Two-Thirds Majority

This comes as the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it. In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said. (ANI)

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