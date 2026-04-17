LLB General Meeting 2026 Shareholders Approve All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EQS Group) The 795 shareholders present at the General Meeting, representing 74.34 per cent of the share capital carrying voting rights, approved the 2025 financial statements by a large majority. They granted official discharge to the Board of Directors, the Executive Board and the external auditors, KPMG (Liechtenstein) AG. In addition, KPMG were appointed as external auditors of the LLB Group for a further year. The General Meeting was held in the SAL hall in Schaan, as in the previous year.

Dividend remains stable

The LLB shareholders followed the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of the balance sheet profit for 2025 amounting to CHF 116'427'013.94. Accordingly, the dividend remains unchanged at CHF 2.80. Based on the closing price of the LLB share at 31 December 2025, this results in a dividend yield of 3.3 per cent. In addition to private and institutional investors, the Principality of Liechtenstein, as majority shareholder, also benefits from the distribution of profit. The Principality received a total of CHF 64.6 million in dividends, taxes and duties in 2025 (2024: CHF 59.3 million).

In his address to shareholders, Liechtenstein's Minister for Economic Affairs, Hubert Büchel praised the hard work of LLB on behalf of the majority shareholder. "The good work of LLB and its staff shows that with foresight, hard work and creativity good results are possible even in difficult times".

Re-elections to the Board of Directors

The three-year terms of office of Board members Nicole Brunhart and Christian Wiesendanger came to an end at the General Meeting. Shareholders followed the proposal of the Board of Directors and re-elected both members for a further term of office on the seven-member Board of Directors.

LLB successfully on course

In 2025, the LLB Group maintained its earning power and growth momentum in a challenging environment. Group net profit stood at CHF 166.5 million (previous year: CHF 167.2 million) and was therefore at the previous year's level. At the same time, the business volume expanded to CHF 125.9 billion, a new record. Client assets under management also developed pleasingly, rising to CHF 108.9 billion. Net new money inflows amounted to CHF 3.7 billion, with both market divisions contributing to the increase. Net new loans also registered a gratifying rise by CHF 540 million. Furthermore, with a tier 1 ratio of 19.0 per cent and a Moody's deposits rating of Aa2, the LLB Group continues to stand for the highest level of stability and security. In his address to the General Meeting, Chairman of the Board Georg Wohlwend expressed his satisfaction with the business result: "We have achieved a good business result. But what is just as important: we did not just manage what we have, we grew, accelerated and invested in those areas where we could generate genuine added value for our clients, where we could improve efficiency and push forward the strategic development of LLB".

Outlook 2026

Group CEO Christoph Reich commented on the previous business year: "In 2025 the volatile business environment confronted us with particular challenges. Nevertheless, we delivered and achieved a good business result. Our strategy was effective and our operational strength set us apart because we have in place a diversified, robust business model and a strategy that works. Consequently, we are well set up to achieve further growth". The geopolitical tensions and challenging market environment are expected to continue in 2026. Against this backdrop, the LLB Group expects to attain a solid business result.

Following a phase of targeted investments in growth and innovation, in the last year of its strategy period, the LLB Group will focus more intensively on efficiency. Moreover, work on the follow-up strategy to ACT-26 has commenced. The new strategy will be presented in the autumn.

Important dates



Tuesday, 21 April 2026, ex-dividend date

Thursday, 23 April 2026, distribution of dividend

Wednesday, 19 August 2026, presentation of the 2026 interim business result Friday, 23 April 2027, 35th ordinary General Meeting