Ainewsbreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Deploys AI, Thermal Imaging To Redefine Rail Safety

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Amid increased demand for advanced collision-avoidance systems as rail networks grow more complex, Rail Vision's (NASDAQ: RVSN) artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-powered electro-optical sensors are emerging as a direct technological response.“Rail Vision develops vision-based detection systems designed to improve railway safety and operational performance, offering real-time obstacle detection and situational awareness that align closely with evolving safety priorities across the industry,” reads a recent article.

“Rail Vision's AI-powered electro-optical sensor systems are designed to address key railway safety challenges by integrating wide-field and narrow-field electro-optic cameras to provide a complete 'safety envelope' around the train. The company's solutions include the use of thermal cameras that detect thermal signatures of workers, proprietary deep learning algorithms that distinguish between track infrastructure and human beings or other obstacles in real-time, and visual and acoustic alerts that provide critical awareness to operators, enabling immediate response to potential collisions and track hazards. These innovative systems are engineered to operate effectively in a wide range of environmental conditions, including low visibility, darkness and harsh weather, helping to overcome the limitations of human sight and improve overall situational awareness.”

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About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems. The company develops and commercializes proprietary, multi-spectral electro-optic platforms that provide extended-range situational awareness and real-time hazard detection. Using machine learning algorithms to identify and classify obstacles, Rail Vision's technology enhances safety, improves operational efficiency, and supports continuity across deployments.

The company's cloud-based platform complements its products by transforming railway operational data into actionable insights that help optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve safety. As the company expands its global footprint, it delivers AI-driven perception that supports safer operations, reduces operational risk, and enables the transition to fully autonomous operations.

Rail Vision holds a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, which has an exclusive sub-license for rail technologies under an innovative pending patent in quantum error correction owned by Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RVSN are available in the company's newsroom at

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