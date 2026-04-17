12 Countries Agreed To Participate In Securing Navigation In Strait Of Hormuz - British Prime Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that more than a dozen countries have agreed in principle to contribute to a multinational mission aimed at safeguarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement issued after a summit in Paris attended by around 30 countries in person and via video link, Starmer said the proposed force-described as peaceful and defensive-would be led by the United Kingdom and France and deployed once conditions allow.

He added that military planning would continue, with further details on the composition of the force expected to be unveiled at a meeting in London next week. He also emphasized that there were calls for the strait to remain open without transit fees or restrictions.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Starmer indicated that the initiative underscored the urgency of coordinated international action.

He stressed that the mission's role would be defensive, focusing on reassuring commercial shipping and supporting mine-clearing efforts, noting that more than 12 countries had already offered assets for participation.

For his part, Macron welcomed Iran's announcement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the remainder of a ceasefire period, while emphasizing that participating countries had collectively called for a full and unconditional reopening by all parties. He added that the proposed multinational security mission would carry greater legitimacy and enable sustained long-term engagement.

Meloni expressed Italy's readiness to take part in the mission but indicated that deployment should not proceed before a cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Merz said that US participation in the potential international effort would be desirable. He confirmed that Germany was involved in military planning discussions and would welcome US involvement if agreed.

Merz also explained that Germany's potential contribution could include Bundeswehr involvement after hostilities end, provided there is a solid legal basis, such as a United Nations Security Council resolution. He noted that Germany's role might extend to mine-clearing operations and maritime reconnaissance.

The announcement comes amid a series of significant developments related to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In recent hours, Washington reported reaching a 10-day ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, while Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The move was welcomed by US President Donald Trump, with the reopening helping to reassure global oil markets and contributing to a notable decline in prices