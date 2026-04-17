Amir, Erdogan Back Pakistan PM's Peace Efforts At Antalya

Amir, President Erdogan and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif hold joint meeting Window of opportunity opened by ceasefire should be used to establish lasting peace: Erdogan

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 yesterday, following an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye. The event, held in the Turkish city of Antalya, brought together heads of state, government leaders, senior officials and representatives of regional and international organisations.

The forum is being held under the theme 'Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties', focusing on global challenges and evolving geopolitical risks.

Also attending the opening were Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi.

His Highness the Amir, President Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a joint meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Discussion during the meeting focused on the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East, as well as the international efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting diplomatic solutions to enhance security and stability.

In this regard, His Highness the Amir and the Turkish president commended the efforts exerted by Pakistan in this regard and expressed their support for the the Pakistani PM's efforts thereon. The meeting also saw exchange of viewpoints on key issues of common interest.

The three parties emphasized the importance of continuing co-ordination regarding various challenges to contribute to consolidating security and stability at the regional and international levels. A lineup of high-ranking officials from the Turkish and Pakistani sides were also present.

Turkiye's diplomatic forum also brought together foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as Islamabad steps up efforts to help end the Middle East war. "I believe the window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire should be used in the most effective way to establish lasting peace," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening of the three-day forum.

"No matter how deep the disagreements may be, we must not allow words to be replaced again by weapons," he said, adding that "the shortest cut to peace is constructive dialogue and diplomacy". Erdogan stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation based on established rules and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial vessels.

He emphasized the need to effectively capitalise on the opportunity presented by the ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran to establish lasting peace. He welcomed this step, which he believes should be used to establish lasting peace in the region.

Iran announced hours earlier the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to navigation, a move welcomed by Washington and considered a step towards easing the escalating tensions in the region. More than 150 countries are taking part in the gathering, including more than 20 heads of state and government.