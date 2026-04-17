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Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Belizean Prime Minister Briceño

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Belizean Prime Minister Briceño


2026-04-17 11:01:22
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Belize Prime Minister John Briceño, Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca, Ambassador Nestor Mendez, and Cabinet Secretary and Chief of Staff Stuart Leslie in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, Deputy Secretary Landau and Prime Minister Briceño reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Belize and discussed enhanced cooperation to combat narcotics trafficking and illegal migration. The two leaders also discussed energy opportunities and regional challenges.

MENAFN17042026004514009831ID1110998449



U.S. Department of State

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