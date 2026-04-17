Doggyji Introduces Affordable Dog Food In India

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > DoggyJi has launched affordable dog food in India, aiming to make nutritious and high-quality feeding options accessible for both pet and stray dogs.

Bangalore, India – 17-04-2026 – In a significant step toward improving canine nutrition across the country, DoggyJi has emerged as a game-changer in the pet care industry by offering affordable dog food in India without compromising on quality.

With a mission to make healthy nutrition accessible to all dogs-whether they are beloved pets or community strays-DoggyJi is redefining how India feeds its dogs. The brand focuses on creating cost-effective, nutrient-rich dog food and treats using carefully selected ingredients and research-backed formulations.

India has long faced a gap in the availability of budget-friendly yet nutritious dog food options. Recognizing this need, DoggyJi developed products that balance affordability with essential nutrients, ensuring dogs receive proper care regardless of their living conditions. This initiative is especially impactful for animal feeders and welfare groups who support stray dogs daily.

“Every dog deserves good nutrition, not just those in homes,” said a spokesperson from DoggyJi.“Our goal is to provide affordable dog food in India that people can भरोसा (trust) and easily include in their daily feeding routines.”

DoggyJi's offerings are crafted with a focus on digestibility, taste, and overall health benefits. By avoiding unnecessary fillers and prioritizing quality ingredients, the brand ensures that even at a lower price point, the food supports dogs' energy, immunity, and well-being.

In addition to serving pet owners, DoggyJi is gaining attention among NGOs, animal lovers, and community feeders who are constantly searching for economical and reliable feeding solutions.

As awareness about animal welfare grows across India, DoggyJi stands at the forefront by combining compassion with practicality-making it easier than ever to care for dogs responsibly.

About DoggyJi

DoggyJi is an India-based pet care brand dedicated to providing affordable, nutritious dog food and treats. With a strong focus on accessibility and quality, the brand aims to support both pet owners and stray feeders in delivering better nutrition to dogs across the country.