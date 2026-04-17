MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Pizzería Seba's: The Costa Rican Pride That Conquered Latin America's Top 15 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Seba's Pizzeria in Uvita, Puntarenas, makes history by ranking among the top 15 in Latin America and receiving the award for the most sustainable pizzeria in the region at the 50 Top Pizza 2026.

Costa Rican gastronomy is once again shining on the international stage. In the recent 50 Top Pizza Latin America 2026 gala, Pizzería Seba's, located in the heart of Uvita, Puntarenas, did more than just climb the rankings; it established itself as the ultimate benchmark for sustainability in the entire region.

What began as a passionate project led by Sebastián Diego Gallucci has now become a powerhouse competing with industry giants from Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. After holding the #46 spot in the previous ranking, Seba's made a quantum leap to position number 15.

This meteoric rise earned them the coveted “Golden Ticket,” securing their spot in the World Pizza Championship to be held in Naples, Italy, this coming September.

Beyond flavor, Seba's was honored with the Green Oven 2026, a prestigious recognition awarded exclusively to establishments that operate with absolute respect for the environment.

Permaculture: A significant portion of their ingredients is sourced from their own organic farm.

Fair Trade: They work hand-in-hand with local fishermen and producers from the Southern Zone.

Natural Setting: Their recent relocation to a site next to a waterfall in Uvita reinforces their philosophy of connecting with nature.

“This recognition is not just for our kitchen, but for the entire Uvita community and for Costa Rican products, which are proving to be world-class,” the team stated after receiving the award.

To top it all off, the guide officially named Seba's as the Top Pizzeria in Costa Rica 2026. The fusion of traditional Italian-Argentine techniques with fresh tropical rainforest products has created a unique identity that international inspectors could not ignore.

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