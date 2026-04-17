Fast, Fearless, And Unfiltered Memoirs Of An Old Fart Delivers A Wild Ride Through A Life Lived Without Apology

Buckle up. Memoirs of an Old Fart: Tales I've Told So Often I'm Beginning to Believe Them Myself is not your typical memoir-it's a high-speed, salt-soaked, ink-stained journey through a life that refused to play it safe.

Published on December 5, 2025, this unapologetically candid narrative introduces readers to a man who has worn many hats-and worn them hard. Navy diver. Newsroom junkie. Sailing captain. Family man. And, by his own proud admission, a stubborn old fart with stories that only get better with age.

From small-town roots to high school brawls in Utah, the book launches readers straight into a life defined by motion and momentum. It plunges into the tense, claustrophobic world of submarines during the Vietnam era, before surfacing in the chaotic, adrenaline-fueled newsrooms of Miami's infamous cocaine-cowboy years. Each chapter unfolds like a story told over a drink-raw, vivid, and impossible to forget.

But the journey doesn't stop there.

Readers are swept across highways at 150 miles per hour, carried into the open waters of the Bahamas where discipline meets adventure, and introduced to a cast of unforgettable companions-both human and otherwise. From a rattlesnake to a rebellious seagull, and even an iguana named Captain Jack, the stories are as unpredictable as the life they chronicle.

Part coming-of-age tale, part war story, part newsroom confession, and part seafaring log, Memoirs of an Old Fart is a patchwork of decades lived at full throttle. It doesn't aim for perfection-in fact, it embraces the missteps, the wrong turns, and the moments that didn't quite go as planned. Because, as the book makes clear, those are often the moments that lead to the best stories.

What sets this memoir apart is its voice-witty, irreverent, and refreshingly honest. There's no sugarcoating here. Just a man looking back on a life filled with risk, resilience, humor, and heart, inviting readers to do the same with their own journeys.

For anyone who has ever wondered what it means to truly live-to take chances, chase the horizon, and laugh through the chaos-Memoirs of an Old Fart offers a front-row seat.

About the Author

The author of Memoirs of an Old Fart has lived a life as diverse as it is daring, spanning military service, journalism, sailing, and family life. His storytelling reflects decades of firsthand experience, capturing the spirit of adventure, the weight of memory, and the humor found in both triumph and misadventure.

Availability

Memoirs of an Old Fart: Tales I've Told So Often I'm Beginning to Believe Them Myself is available now through major online retailers and select bookstores worldwide