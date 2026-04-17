US Insider Featured Reliefnow® Hamlin For Reducing Surgery And Medication Use

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Jeffrey N. Shebovsky's Winter Garden, Hamlin, and the greater Orlando area practice spotlighted for its proprietary gentle and painless approach to disc, joint, and nerve conditions







ReliefNow® Disc·Joint·Nerve Hamlin, located at 5736 Hamlin Groves Trail, Suite 154, Winter Garden, Florida, has been featured in US Insider for its evidence-informed, non-surgical, drug-free approach to treating debilitating disc, joint, and nerve conditions. The article, authored by Dr. Jeffrey N. Shebovsky, addresses one of the most underreported realities in American healthcare: that surgery is not always the only option - and that the window to pursue non-surgical care closes once a surgical procedure has been performed. The practice serves patients from across Central Florida.

The article is available at: What Happens to Your Body When You Treat Disc Pain at the Root Cause Instead of Masking the Symptoms

“Our goal has always been to help patients reduce agonizing inflammation, swelling, and pain while speeding the repair and healing process,” said Dr. Jeffrey N. Shebovsky.“We help people recover and enjoy an active, pain-free life again - without drugs and without surgery. Contact us to find out how to avoid the knife and reduce or eliminate the drugs. Let's get to the root cause versus masking your symptoms.”

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About ReliefNow® Disc·Joint·Nerve Hamlin

ReliefNow® Disc·Joint·Nerve Hamlin provides a proprietary gentle and painless laser solution to debilitating injuries. The practice helps patients reduce agonizing inflammation, swelling, and pain while speeding the repair and healing process - enabling recovery and return to an active, pain-free life. Serving patients from across Central Florida. Located at 5736 Hamlin Groves Trail, Suite 154, Winter Garden, Florida 34787.