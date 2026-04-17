“Anchorage Box Racer” By Sig Alexander Earns Literary Titan Book Award For Fiction

Sig Alexander's powerful new novel, Anchorage Box Racer, has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award for Fiction, recognizing a story that delivers grit, emotional depth, and an inspiring message of redemption. Anchorage Box Racer follows Tayen Stormrider, an arrogant yet exceptionally gifted sixteen-year-old race car driver whose life is shattered by devastating violence. After losing his sight and falling into homelessness, alcoholism, and despair in Anchorage, Alaska, Tayen is forced to confront the wreckage of his life. Through an unexpected connection with a humble police officer, he finds a path back to racing and the possibility of a future in NASCAR.

Set against the stark realities of Anchorage's streets and the fierce hope of second chances, the novel explores trauma, pride, survival, and the long climb toward self-worth. According to Alexander, the story was inspired by what he witnessed in Anchorage's homeless camps and by a desire to show disenfranchised youth that their past does not have to define their future. He wrote Tayen as flawed, proud, wounded, and deeply human, believing that true growth comes only when a person faces fear, weakness, and failure head-on.

In its review, Literary Titan praised Anchorage Box Racer as“a contemporary literary drama with strong coming-of-age and sports novel elements,” highlighting the novel's candid treatment of violence, identity, mental health, and redemption. The review commended Alexander's direct writing style, the emotional force behind Tayen's journey, and the book's belief that“people can still rise after being broken.” Literary Titan further noted that the novel will resonate strongly with readers of character-driven fiction, inspirational fiction, sports fiction, and gritty coming-of-age stories centered on healing, trust, and second chances.

Readers and members of the media can also explore a related author Q&A on Sig Alexander's website here: Q&A with Sig Alexander.

Anchorage Box Racer is available now on Amazon. Readers who enjoy heartfelt, character-driven fiction and stories of resilience are encouraged to discover Tayen Stormrider's unforgettable journey and experience a novel that proves even the hardest road can still lead to hope.

About the Author

Sig Alexander is the pen name of an accomplished novelist and the author of Under the Sky, A Dance With the Bully, and his newest novel, Anchorage Box Racer. A retired federal law enforcement agent with more than three decades of service, he worked as a Customs Inspector and later as a special agent and group supervisor with Homeland Security Investigations, where his expertise included drug smuggling and subterranean tunnel investigations. He holds degrees in Administration of Justice, Business Management, and Management. Alexander has lived across the United States, from Northern Virginia and Puerto Rico to New York, Southern California, Arizona, and now Anchorage, Alaska, where he resides with his wife. His varied life experiences and deep interest in human struggle, perseverance, and redemption inform the emotional realism at the heart of his fiction.