Homeowners Find Lower Lawn Care Prices Despite Rising Fuel And Supply Costs

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"GreenPal lawn care pricing graphic showing April 2026 mowing price data, including a $44.92 average price, a $15 to $300 full range, 170,323 mowing appointments, and 331,123 total bookings as fuel and supply costs rise."GreenPal's latest pricing data shows homeowners are still finding lower lawn care prices even as fuel and fertilizer costs rise, with average mowing quotes ranging from $34.50 in Providence to $76.69 in San Diego.

Homeowners are still finding affordable lawn care, even as fuel and fertilizer costs keep rising across the industry.

New pricing data from GreenPal shows the average lawn mowing price in April 2026 was $44.92, based on 170,323 completed mowing appointments. But that average does not tell the whole story. Pricing still varies a lot depending on where the homeowner lives.

At the lower end, Providence posted the lowest average lawn mowing quote at $34.50. Fresno came in at $35.05, Tampa at $35.09, St. Petersburg at $35.52, and Riverside at $35.59.

At the higher end, San Diego posted the highest average quote at $76.69. Mobile came in at $69.55, Rockford at $67.14, Tyler at $65.87, and Wichita Falls at $65.00.

That creates a $42.19 difference between the lowest and highest average markets for the same basic service.

Across the platform, individual mowing jobs ranged from $15 to $300, and GreenPal recorded 331,123 total bookings over the last 30 days.

Rising Costs, Uneven Pricing

This price spread matters even more right now because lawn care companies are dealing with higher costs in the field.

According to the American Automobile Association, the national average for regular gas reached $4.16 per gallon in April 2026. At the same time, the World Bank reported fertilizer prices surged in March, with urea rising nearly 46% month over month, driven in part by global supply pressure tied to conflict in the Middle East.

Even with those added costs, lawn care prices have not moved the same way in every market.

What This Means for Homeowners

Lawn care is not a fixed-price service.

The same basic job can cost around $35 in one city and more than $75 in another. That gap gives homeowners a real reason to compare options instead of assuming every quote will come in around the same number.

“We're in a business where fuel, fertilizer, and labor all hit the guy doing the work,” said Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal.“But even with that pressure, there's still a wide range in what homeowners are paying. If you can compare your options, you've got a better chance of landing on a fair price.”

The main takeaway is simple: when costs are rising, price shopping matters more. Homeowners who compare quotes are in a better position to spot competitive pricing, even in a higher-cost environment.

Key Data Points



Average mowing price (April 2026): $44.92

Total mowing appointments analyzed: 170,323

Total bookings (last 30 days): 331,123

Lowest average market: Providence ($34.50)

Highest average market: San Diego ($76.69)

Price gap between markets: $42.19 Full price range: $15 to $300

About GreenPal

GreenPal is an online marketplace that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. The platform allows users to compare prices, read reviews, and schedule service, helping homeowners find reliable lawn care at competitive rates.