MENAFN - GetNews) From Custom Accessories to High-Performance Innovation, Quarter King Billiards signals ambitions to lead online billiards retail.







Quarter King Billiards, a company that began by solving a simple inconvenience for pool hall players, is now positioning itself at the forefront of the U.S. billiards market. Quarter King Billiards is an online retailer and emerging manufacturer that is rapidly expanding its footprint and is on track to become one of the largest online cue cases distributors in the United States.

The company's growth has been fueled by a combination of strategic partnerships and in-house innovation. As an authorized reseller, Quarter King Billiards offers a wide selection of premium billiard equipment from well-established brands including lucasi, meucci, jacoby, Viking, Kamui, and Diamond Tables.

Its e-commerce platform has become a go-to destination for players searching for pool cues for sale, billiard tables, and high-quality accessories in one place, along with essential gear such as pool cue cases designed for protection and convenience.

While its distribution network continues to expand, industry attention is increasingly shifting toward the company's proprietary products. Quarter King has introduced a line of carbon fiber pool cue shafts that have generated notable discussion within the billiards community. This innovation is driven by Corey Bernstein, who is leading the charge in the company's newfound manufacturing process as well as its R&D efforts.

In a blind performance evaluation, four out of five players selected the company's shaft over competing options based on feel, control, and overall playability, highlighting its potential to compete at the highest levels of performance equipment.

In addition to shafts, the company has developed its own line of billiards gloves designed to deliver consistent stroke control and comfort for players across skill levels. These products reflect Quarter King's broader focus on performance-driven design, with an emphasis on functionality and reliability rather than branding alone.

The company's origins remain a key part of its identity. Quarter King first gained traction through its customizable aluminum quarter holders, which addressed a common issue faced by players in coin-operated pool environments. Featuring laser engraving and personalization options, the product quickly resonated with customers and helped establish the brand's reputation for practical innovation.

Building on that foundation, Quarter King Billiards is preparing to expand its manufacturing capabilities further. The company has announced plans to introduce its own line of pool cues, cue cases, billiard chalk, and cue tips, signaling a transition from distributor to vertically integrated brand within the billiards industry.

As demand for high-performance billiard equipment continues to grow, Quarter King's dual approach, combining access to leading brands with the development of its own products, positions it uniquely in a competitive market. Industry observers note that this hybrid model could allow the company to scale rapidly while maintaining control over product innovation.

For players seeking premium billiard supplies online, including carbon fiber shafts and professional-grade Pool Cues, Quarter King Billiards is emerging as a comprehensive destination backed by both established partnerships and a growing portfolio of proprietary products.

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About Quarter King Billiards

Quarter King Billiards is a U.S.-based online retailer and manufacturer specializing in pool cues, billiard accessories, and performance equipment. The company is an authorized reseller for leading billiards brands while also developing its own line of innovative products designed for modern players.