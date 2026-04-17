Restorian Issues Spring Flood Advisory For Bergen County And Northern NJ Homeowners

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"Flooded basement"Restoration company warns that snowmelt, saturated soil, and spring storms put thousands of NJ basements at risk

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ - April 17, 2026 - Restorian, a full service property damage restoration company headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, is urging homeowners across Bergen County and northern New Jersey to prepare for spring basement flooding as seasonal conditions create peak risk for water intrusion.

According to Restorian's IICRC certified technicians, the combination of late winter snowmelt, rising water tables, saturated soil, and increasingly frequent spring rainstorms creates conditions that overwhelm residential drainage systems and force water into basements through foundation cracks, window wells, and failed sump pump systems.

"Spring is our busiest season for basement water calls," said Alex Ariza, owner of Restorian. "The ground is already saturated from winter, and when spring storms hit on top of that, water has nowhere to go except into your foundation. Towns along the Hackensack River like Little Ferry, Moonachie, and Carlstadt get hit especially hard, but we see it across all of Bergen County and into Hudson County, Passaic County, and beyond."

Restorian reports that the most common spring basement flooding causes across northern NJ include:

Sump pump failure. Many homeowners do not test their sump pump until water is already rising. Systems that sat idle through winter may have stuck float switches, burned out motors, or disconnected discharge lines.

Foundation cracks. Freeze and thaw cycles throughout winter expand existing cracks in poured concrete and block foundations. When spring rains arrive and the water table rises, those cracks become entry points.

Gutter and drainage failures. Clogged gutters, disconnected downspouts, and grading that slopes toward the foundation rather than away from it direct thousands of gallons of rainwater straight at the basement walls.

Sewer and storm drain backups. Municipal systems in older Bergen County and Hudson County towns were not designed for the volume of water that modern storm events produce. When the system overflows, contaminated water backs up through basement floor drains.

Restorian has published a comprehensive spring preparedness guide for homeowners on its website at restorian/blog, covering prevention steps, warning signs, and what to do if flooding occurs.

The company provides 24/7 emergency flood response across 21 counties and boroughs in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, including Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Union, and Essex counties in NJ. Services include emergency water extraction, structural drying, mold prevention, contamination cleanup, and full property reconstruction.

Restorian is IICRC certified, BBB accredited, SHA certified, licensed through the NJ Division of Consumer Affairs, and Xactimate certified. The company works directly with all major insurance carriers including NJM Insurance Group, State Farm, USAA, Allstate, AIG, Progressive, American Family Insurance, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Farmers Insurance.

For emergency service or a free consultation, homeowners can call (888) 788-5038 or visit restorian.