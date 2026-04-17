Gfaker Introduces Hardware-Based Iphone Tool Focused On Location Privacy And GPS Simulation

MENAFN - GetNews) GFaker has announced the release of its latest device, GF II, a hardware-based solution developed to help iPhone users better manage location privacy and simulate GPS location in a stable and controlled way.

As mobile applications continue to rely heavily on real-time location data, concerns around iPhone GPS tracking and location privacy exposure have become more common. GFaker says the GF II was created to provide users with a more reliable way to control how their device shares location information.

Unlike software-based approaches, the GF II works as an external GPS module. When connected to an iPhone, the device can provide location data directly to the system, allowing users to simulate GPS location without modifying iOS or relying on unstable third-party apps.

This hardware-based method is designed to improve compatibility across iOS versions. According to the company, the GF II supports a wide range of devices, from older systems such as iOS 9 to the latest releases, without requiring jailbreak or continuous computer connection.

GFaker notes that one of the key advantages of the GF II is its stability. In its standard operating mode, the device can maintain a simulated location without distance limitations, offering a more consistent experience compared to many software-based tools.

“We built the GF II to address real-world issues users face with location control,” a GFaker spokesperson said.“Many existing methods are either unreliable or too complicated. Our goal was to create something stable, simple, and practical.”

The GF II connects to iPhone devices via a data-capable cable and includes a built-in battery to support its operation, making it suitable for both mobile use and testing environments.

GFaker positions the product for several use cases, including mobile application testing, development environments, and general location privacy management. The company states that most users can begin simulating GPS location within minutes using its companion control interface.

GFaker also emphasizes that the GF II is intended for legitimate scenarios such as privacy protection, device testing, and controlled location simulation, reflecting growing demand for tools that give users more control over their digital footprint.

The GF II is now available globally through the company's official website.