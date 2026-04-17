Competitive Edge Earns TTI Top Performer Recognition Again

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 15, 2026 5:42 am - Competitive Edge was named a Top 20 TTI Success Insights distributor for 2025, marking its fourth straight year. The recognition highlights its impact in delivering assessment tools that strengthen teams and workplace engagement.

Competitive Edge Named Top 20 Distributor in TTI Success Insights Network for Fourth Consecutive Year

Atlanta, GA - [April 15, 2026] - Competitive Edge has been recognized by TTI Success Insights as one of the top 20 distributors in their global network for 2025, continuing a multi-year streak of distinction. The recognition honors Competitive Edge's "dedication, impact, and commitment to excellence" in delivering TTI's research-backed assessment tools to organizations worldwide.

The company was selected from an international field of partners in the Success Insights Network, which distributes TTI's tools in 48 languages across more than 100 countries.

"This recognition reflects our team's sustained commitment to helping organizations build stronger, more engaged workplaces," said Krista Sheets, President of Competitive Edge. "Year after year, we see the impact these tools have on our clients, and that's what drives us."

TTI's DISC and Motivators assessments provide valuable insights into the behavioral patterns and motivational drivers that shape workplace satisfaction and productivity. Organizations use these scientifically validated tools to strengthen teams, develop leaders, and improve retention.

Competitive Edge's relationship with TTI dates back decades. The company was the first partner ever to be designated as a Certified Value-Added Partner for TTI Success Insights Assessments, a distinction that reflects both the quality of their work and the depth of their expertise.

"Your dedication, impact, and commitment to excellence continue to set you apart," TTI Success Insights wrote in their recognition letter to Sheets. "The work you do creates meaningful, lasting value for your clients, and that's something worth celebrating."

About Competitive Edge, Inc.

Founded in 1981, Competitive Edge is a leader in the HR assessment industry, providing assessment, training, and certification programs that enable organizations to enhance workforce engagement. The company offers only hand-selected, research-backed, and validated assessment tools that help organizations achieve success through greater productivity, improved retention, stronger teams, and individual growth.

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