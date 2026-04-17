Latest Research On Node Component In The Iot Technology Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"IoT Technology Market"The IoT Technology Market Value is projected to be USD 1,148.62 billion by 2030, growing from USD 959.30 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The report " IoT Technology Market by Node Component (Sensor, Memory Device, Connectivity IC, Processor, Logic Devices), Software Solution (Remote Monitoring, Data Management), Platform, Service, End-use Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 " The IoT technology market is projected to reach USD 1,148.62 billion by 2030 from USD 959.30 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The IoT technology market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of connected devices across industries, enabling real-time monitoring and automation. Advancements in technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, and AI are further enhancing IoT capabilities and applications. Rising demand for smart homes, wearables, and industrial IoT solutions is boosting large-scale deployments. Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure and smart city development are accelerating IoT adoption worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on "IoT Technology Market"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-pong>

In the Node Component Segment, Processors are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

The processor segment includes a number of components, such as microcontrollers, application processors, and digital signal processors (DSPs). To meet the requirements of an IoT device or system to support real-time data monitoring and analytics, adequate processing hardware is required, which consumes less power. The manufacturers of these products can adopt one of these two strategies to compete in the IoT processing segment: providing customers with a high-performance product at a relatively high price or developing low-cost, low-power chips that can be used in several applications. Companies are targeting the IoT Technology Industry by developing processing hardware that can meet the low-power requirements of IoT devices. Depending on the application, IoT processors can vary in size, speed, and energy efficiency. For example, a processor for a smart thermostat may be smaller, slower, and more power-efficient than a processor for a smart car.

In the Consumer Electronics Segment, Wearable Devices are expected to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Wearable devices include products such as smart watches, smart glasses, body-worn cameras, and activity monitors. Wearable computing or wearable technology refers to electronic devices or equipment that can be worn on the body of users. These devices offer a wide range of functionalities, from monitoring heart rate and calories burned to advanced smart features similar to smartphones. The most advanced wearable devices enable wearers to click pictures and view them, record videos, read text messages and e-mails, respond to voice commands, and browse the web.

Inquiry Before Buying @

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the IoT Technology Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate in the IoT technology market during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digital transformation and strong government initiatives in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Heavy investments in 5G networks, smart city projects, and industrial automation are creating a robust foundation for large-scale IoT adoption. The region's vast population of tech-savvy consumers and enterprises is driving demand for connected devices and data-driven services. Moreover, expanding collaborations between global technology leaders and local ecosystem players are accelerating innovation tailored to regional needs. The rise of manufacturing hubs, increasing demand for connected healthcare, and the proliferation of low-cost smart devices are further contributing to IoT expansion. The diverse mix of developed and emerging economies in the Asia Pacific provides abundant opportunities for scalable IoT deployments, making it the most dynamic and rapidly evolving market worldwide.

Key Players

Key Players in the IoT Technology Companies include Intel Corporation (US), Qualcomm (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), IBM (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microsoft, PTC Inc. (US), and Amazon Web Services (US), and among others.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.