King Freeland Releases LEARN TO LIVE Know How To Die A Powerful And Thought Provoking Guide To Living With Purpose

King Freeland proudly announces the release of his compelling new book, LEARN TO LIVE, Know How To Die, a profound collection of timeless wisdom designed to inspire readers to reflect on life, purpose, and the choices that shape their future.

This remarkable book is more than a collection of quotes. It is a carefully curated gathering of powerful insights and“pearls of wisdom” that explore every aspect of the human experience, including war, love, hate, education, morals, dreams, relationships, science, technology, life, and death.

In a world filled with constant change and uncertainty, Freeland brings together words of wisdom from history's most recognized voices, as well as important reflections that continue to hold meaning today. Each quote has been thoughtfully selected to encourage readers to pause, think deeply, and examine whether they are truly directing their own lives.

At the heart of the book lies a powerful question: Do you direct your life, or does your life direct you?

King Freeland's extraordinary life journey adds depth and authenticity to this work. Raised in Panama during the years following World War II, he later served in the United States Navy, where he spent years tracking Russian submarines. After his military service, he built a successful career in the oil industry in Mexico, where he worked for four decades before eventually relocating to Texas.

Throughout his life, Freeland has embraced adventure and resilience, climbing volcanoes, flying gliders, scuba diving, exploring caves, and discovering lost ruins hidden in the jungle. These experiences, along with the many challenges and triumphs he has faced, shaped the wisdom he now shares with readers.

Inspired by the realization that many people go through life without truly growing through it, Freeland wrote this book to help others reflect, learn, and find direction.

As one of the book's guiding messages states, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your stay here.”

The primary message of the book is clear: life is a battle, and every obstacle presents an opportunity to grow stronger, wiser, and more self aware.

Echoing the wisdom of Sun Tzu, the book reminds readers,

“Know thy self, know thy enemy. A thousand battles, a thousand victories.”

LEARN TO LIVE, Know How To Die is a meaningful and inspiring read for anyone seeking wisdom, purpose, and a deeper understanding of life's journey.

Global Book Network - King Freeland, Author of Learn to Live Know how to Die