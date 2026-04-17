Asthma Market Size Across The 7MM Was Estimated At Around USD 27 Billion In 2024 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 1.9% By 2036, Analyses Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Asthma market"Asthma Companies are Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Areteia Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and others

DelveInsight's latest Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report provides an in-depth evaluation of current treatment practices, emerging asthma drugs, market share of individual therapies, and forecasted market trends across the seven major markets (7MM) - the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The asthma market is expected to experience sustained growth over the next decade, supported by the launch of innovative therapies such as depemokimab (GSK3511294), dexpramipexole, and BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (PT-010), alongside increasing disease prevalence worldwide.

Download the Full Asthma Market Report – 2036 to gain comprehensive insights into market size, epidemiology trends, emerging biologics, and competitive intelligence across the 7MM @

Asthma Overview

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory respiratory condition characterized by airway narrowing and hyper-responsiveness. It ranges from intermittent to severe persistent forms and is influenced by genetic predisposition, environmental exposures, infections, and lifestyle factors.

Recent Developments and happenings in Asthma Market



Feb. 13, 2026 – AstraZeneca announced that full results from the Phase III KALOS and LOGOS trials of BREZTRI Aerosphere in uncontrolled asthma were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The pooled analysis showed that BREZTRI's fixed-dose triple combination (budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol) significantly improved lung function versus dual ICS/LABA therapies and reduced severe asthma exacerbations. No new safety or tolerability concerns were identified. Regulatory submissions for an asthma indication are under review globally. The data support BREZTRI as a promising new option for patients with asthma uncontrolled on standard dual therapy.

February 2026, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, announced today that five poster presentations, one healthcare professional (HCP) case report, plus two late breakers from partners at ALK-Abelló A/S (ALK) centered on neffy, will be featured at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, February 27 to March 2, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The posters highlight health-economic analyses, patient preference research, usability and pharmacokinetic comparisons evaluating neffy relative to injectable epinephrine products.

October 2025: Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), a biopharmaceutical company that supports patients in living their best possible lives through life-changing or lifesaving innovations, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for its investigational maintenance treatment of asthma in adults. Chiesi's inhaler delivers three active ingredients in a single device, referred to as a single inhaler triple therapy (SITT). Already approved in nearly 50 countries, this product is marketed outside of the U.S. under the brand name TRIMBOW ®.

May 2025: BREZTRI AEROSPHERE achieved positive Phase III results in uncontrolled asthma. March 2025: The US FDA accepted depemokimab's regulatory application for type 2 inflammatory asthma.

Asthma Market Outlook

According to DelveInsight, the asthma market size across the leading markets reached approximately USD 27 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.95% from 2020 to 2034.



The United States dominated the market in 2024, accounting for nearly 80% of the total 7MM market share.

Approximately 57 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma were reported across the leading markets in 2024.

In the US alone, around 26 million diagnosed cases were recorded, including nearly 5 million pediatric and 21 million adult patients. The diagnosed patient pool is expected to increase steadily through 2034.

Stay Ahead of the Asthma Treatment Revolution – Explore breakthrough therapies like depemokimab, dexpramipexole, and triple-combination inhalers shaping the future of care @

Key Growth Drivers of the Asthma Market

Rising Prevalence of Asthma

Asthma continues to affect millions globally, with cases increasing due to urbanization, environmental pollution, aging populations, lifestyle shifts, and improved awareness and diagnosis. Expanding patient populations are directly driving demand for advanced and long-term therapeutic solutions.

Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery

Innovations such as smart inhalers, breath-actuated devices, and dry powder inhalers are improving medication adherence and treatment precision. These advancements are enhancing clinical outcomes and contributing to market expansion.

Growing Adoption of Biologics and Targeted Therapies

Severe asthma patients often remain uncontrolled with conventional inhalers. This has accelerated the uptake of biologics targeting pathways such as IgE, IL-5, and IL-4/IL-13. Precision medicine and personalized approaches are becoming central to severe asthma management.

Robust Late-Stage Pipeline

Several late-stage assets are expected to significantly reshape the treatment landscape by 2034, including depemokimab, dexpramipexole, PT-010, rademikibart, rilzabrutinib, and others.

Asthma Treatment Landscape

Current asthma therapies focus on symptom relief, inflammation control, and exacerbation prevention. Standard treatments include inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), long-acting beta-agonists (LABAs), long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMAs), leukotriene receptor antagonists, and oral corticosteroids for severe cases.

Approved biologics such as CINQAIR (reslizumab), FASENRA (benralizumab), NUCALA (mepolizumab), DUPIXENT (dupilumab), TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab-ekko), and XOLAIR (omalizumab) have improved outcomes in select patient populations.

However, significant unmet needs remain:



Lack of disease-modifying therapies

Limited options for non–type 2 asthma

High biologic costs

Inhaler misuse and poor adherence Pediatric treatment gaps

These limitations highlight the need for safer, more effective, and accessible long-term treatment strategies.

Unlock Strategic Market Opportunities with in-depth forecasts, KOL insights, and reimbursement analysis designed to support informed business decisions @

Asthma Competitive Landscape and Emerging Therapies

The anticipated launch of next-generation therapies is expected to positively transform the asthma market.

Depemokimab (GSK3511294)

Developed for severe eosinophilic asthma, depemokimab is a long-acting monoclonal antibody targeting IL-5. Its extended half-life allows once-every-six-month dosing, potentially making it the first ultra-long-acting biologic in asthma.

In January 2025, regulatory authorities in Europe and Japan accepted depemokimab for review. In March 2025, the US FDA also accepted its application. Positive SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 trial data demonstrated reduced exacerbations and hospitalizations.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (PT-010)

PT-010 is a triple-combination inhaler containing budesonide, glycopyrronium, and formoterol, delivered via Aerosphere technology. While already approved for COPD, AstraZeneca is conducting Phase III trials in uncontrolled asthma patients.

In May 2025, BREZTRI met primary endpoints in the KALOS and LOGOS Phase III trials for uncontrolled asthma.

Dexpramipexole

Developed by Areteia Therapeutics, dexpramipexole is an oral eosinophil maturation inhibitor. Unlike injectable IL-5 biologics, it works earlier in eosinophil development and may become the first oral option for eosinophilic asthma.

The Phase III EXHALE program includes 2,875 patients globally, with results expected beginning in Q3 2025 and a potential launch targeted for 2027.

Rilzabrutinib

Sanofi's oral BTK inhibitor demonstrated promising Phase II results in moderate-to-severe asthma patients uncontrolled on standard therapy and is advancing toward Phase III evaluation.

Asthma Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology analysis within the report covers:



Total diagnosed prevalent cases

Age-specific cases

Gender-specific cases

Severity-based segmentation Type-specific asthma classifications

The US represents the largest patient population, with cases expected to rise through 2034 across all major markets.

Connect with DelveInsight Experts Today to access customized asthma market intelligence and identify high-growth investment and pipeline opportunities @

Scope of the Asthma Market Report



Study Period: 2022 to 2036

Forecast Period: 2026-2036

Geographies Covered: The US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and UK, Japan

Asthma Market: Total Market Size, Market Size by Therapies, Market Size by Class

Asthma Market Size: ~USD 27 Billion in 2024

Asthma Companies: Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Areteia Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and others Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation: Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma, Age-specific Cases of Asthma, Gender-specific Cases of Asthma, Severity-specific Cases of Asthma, Type-specific Severity Cases of Asthma

Request for free sample of asthma market report @

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading life sciences market research and consulting firm specializing in syndicated market intelligence and customized business solutions for the healthcare industry.