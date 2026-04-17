Wilson's Disease Market To Reach New Heights By 2034 With Advancing Gene Therapies And Strong Pipeline From Vivet Therapeutics, Pfizer, And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Delveinsight

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"Wilson's Disease Market"Leading Wilson's Disease companies, including Orphalan, AstraZeneca, Vivet Therapeutics, Pfizer,Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Wilson's Disease treatment outlook.

DelveInsight's “Wilson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report provides an extensive analysis of Wilson's Disease across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It covers historical and future epidemiology, current and emerging treatment trends, and market dynamics. The report also examines market size and share, key growth drivers and challenges, late-stage pipeline therapies, clinical trial developments, and major company activities influencing market expansion and therapy uptake in Wilson's Disease.

According to DelveInsight, around 8,000 diagnosed prevalent case s of Wilson's Disease were reported across the 7MM in 2023, with numbers projected to rise steadily through 2034. The United States accounted for the largest market share, reaching approximately USD 126 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of about 13% during the forecast period.

Current treatment approaches primarily include chelating agents such as D-penicillamine and trientine, along with zinc-based therapies. Among these, chelating agents dominated the U.S. market, contributing nearly USD 123 million in 2023. A notable regulatory milestone was the 2022 approval of CUVRIOR by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with stable disease who are tolerant to penicillamine.

Market growth is being driven by improved disease awareness, advancements in genetic diagnostics, and increasing focus on rare disease research. Additional support comes from patient advocacy efforts and rising healthcare investments.

Recent developments further highlight innovation in this space. In 2026, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals secured European and Turkish rights for a next-generation therapy, with clinical trials expected to begin soon. In 2025, Monopar Therapeutics reported encouraging Phase II data demonstrating effective copper reduction. Additionally, updated clinical guidelines were released by European Association for the Study of the Liver and European Reference Network, improving diagnostic and treatment standards.

Furthermore, Vivet Therapeutics received Fast Track designation from the FDA for its gene therapy candidate VTX-801, reflecting growing momentum toward innovative and potentially curative treatments for Wilson's Disease.

Some of the key highlights from the Wilson's Disease Market Insights Report:



The Wilson's Disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 295 million in 2023.

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Orphalan, AstraZeneca, Vivet Therapeutics, Pfizer,Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Wilson's Disease treatment outlook.

In January 2026, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals obtained exclusive license rights in Europe and Turkey from ArborMed for an investigational next-generation Wilson's Disease therapy, with first-in-human trials planned for 2026 and patient studies by 2027.

In November 2025, Monopar Therapeutics presented Phase 2 copper balance study data (ALXN1840-WD-204) at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) annual meeting, demonstrating rapid and sustained reduction in daily copper balance through increased fecal copper excretion.

In March, 2025, European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) and European Reference Network (ERN) published new Clinical Practice Guidelines on Wilson's Disease, introducing significant advancements in diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment recommendations.

In March 2025, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the launch of Galzin® (zinc acetate) capsules, now available exclusively through Optime Care. Galzin is the only FDA-approved zinc therapy for Wilson disease, a rare genetic disorder causing excessive copper accumulation in the body.

In January 2025, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced that Galzin is an FDA-approved treatment for Wilson Disease, an ultra-rare metabolic disorder.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 8,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Wilson's disease across the 7MM in 2023. These cases are expected to rise during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In 2023, the market for Wilson's Disease was the largest in the US within the 7MM, valued at around USD 126 million, with expectations for a 13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period.

Current treatment options primarily include Chelating agents (D-penicillamine, trientine), Zinc Salts, and others. Chelating agents accounted for the largest share of the market, reaching approximately USD 123 million in 2023 for Wilson's Disease treatment in the US.

In May 2022, the US FDA approved Orphalan's CUVRIOR (trientine tetrahydrochloride) for treating adults with stable Wilson's disease who are decoupled and tolerant to penicillamine.

The Wilson's Disease treatment market in the 7MM is driven by factors such as increasing awareness, early diagnosis, advances in genetic testing, and ongoing research into new therapies. Rising prevalence, along with greater healthcare investments in rare diseases, further contributes to market growth. Additionally, patient advocacy efforts are helping to improve treatment options and expand the market.

The US FDA has also granted Fast Track designation to VTX-801, a gene therapy from Vivet currently in clinical development for Wilson's Disease. This designation is part of the FDA's Fast Track program, aimed at expediting the development and review of innovative treatments for serious conditions with unmet medical needs. As per DelveInsight analysis, the Wilson's Disease market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR

Wilson's Disease Overview

Wilson's Disease is a rare, inherited genetic disorder characterized by impaired copper metabolism, leading to toxic copper accumulation in vital organs, primarily the liver and brain. Caused by mutations in the ATP7B gene, the condition results in progressive hepatic damage, neurological symptoms, and psychiatric disturbances if left untreated. Common signs include jaundice, tremors, speech difficulties, and the presence of Kayser-Fleischer rings in the eyes. Early diagnosis through clinical evaluation, biochemical tests, and genetic analysis is crucial to prevent irreversible organ damage. Lifelong treatment, including chelating agents and zinc therapy, helps remove excess copper and maintain copper balance for improved health outcomes.

Wilson's Disease Epidemiology

In 2023, there were around 37,000 prevalent cases of Wilson's Disease across the 7MM, yet the treatment market for the condition lacks therapies specifically approved for its management. According to the analysis, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, with approximately 2,600, followed by Japan with nearly 2,200 cases. Conversely, Spain had the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases, totaling approximately 300.

Wilson's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's Wilson's Disease market report is prepared on the basis of epidemiology model. It offers comprehensive insights to the Wilson's Disease historical patient pools and forecasted Wilson's Disease patients. The report provides in-depth data of various subtypes and for the same epidemiology is segmented further. The Wilson's Disease Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-34 in the 7MM segmented into:



Wilson's Disease Prevalence

Age-Specific Wilson's Disease Prevalence

Gender-Specific Wilson's Disease Prevalence Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease Market Insights

The Wilson's Disease market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Wilson's Disease market trends by analyzing the impact of current Wilson's Disease therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Wilson's Disease market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Wilson's Disease market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The Wilson's Disease market is primarily driven by increased awareness, early diagnosis, and advancements in genetic testing that enable timely intervention. A growing number of treatment options, including novel chelating agents and gene therapy research, are also accelerating market growth. Supportive regulatory frameworks and incentives for orphan drug development further boost pharmaceutical investments in Wilson's Disease therapies. Additionally, patient advocacy groups and awareness campaigns play a crucial role in improving access to treatment and driving demand for innovative solutions.

However, the Wilson's Disease market faces several barriers. The rarity of the disease often leads to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, hindering timely treatment initiation. High treatment costs, especially for lifelong therapies, can limit access in low- and middle-income regions. Limited awareness among general practitioners and inadequate screening protocols also pose significant challenges. Furthermore, the small patient population makes large-scale clinical trials difficult, slowing down the development and commercialization of new therapies. Despite these barriers, continued research and improved diagnostic infrastructure offer hope for overcoming current limitations in the Wilson's Disease market.

According to DelveInsight, the Wilson's Disease market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.



In 2023, the therapeutic market for Wilson's Disease in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 295 million. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12%, driven by increased disease awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the introduction of emerging therapies.

Among the 7MM, the United States represented the largest market share, accounting for roughly 43% of the total market in 2023. This was significantly higher compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Several new drugs are under development for Wilson's disease, including VTX-801 by Vivet Therapeutics and UX701 by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. These agents aim to offer improved treatment options for this challenging condition.

Scope of the Wilson's Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Wilson's Disease Drugs - CUVRIOR, CUPRIOR, VTX-801, UX701, others

Wilson's Disease Companies - Orphalan, AstraZeneca,Vivet Therapeutics,Pfizer,Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others

Wilson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Wilson's Disease current marketed and Wilson's Disease emerging therapies

Wilson's Disease Market Dynamics: Wilson's Disease market drivers and Wilson's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Wilson's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Wilson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Wilson's Disease Report Key Insights

1. Wilson's Disease Patient Population

2. Wilson's Disease Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Wilson's Disease Market

4. Wilson's Disease Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Wilson's Disease Market Opportunities

6. Wilson's Disease Therapeutic Approaches

7. Wilson's Disease Pipeline Analysis

8. Wilson's Disease Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Wilson's Disease Market

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Wilson's disease Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Wilson's disease

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Marketed Therapies

9. Emerging Therapies

10. Wilson's disease: 7 Major Market Analysis

11. Market Access

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Unmet Need

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.