Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Set For Major Breakthroughs By 2026 With 25+ Therapies And Strong Clinical Momentum From Glaxosmithkline, Novartis, And Cymabay Therapeutics Delveinsight

Key Takeaways from the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Report

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Drugs Profile

Elafibranor: Genfit

Elafibranor is a dual agonist of the PPARα and PPARδ. Meaning the drug candidate acts simultaneously on the two nuclear receptors, which both play an important role in numerous processes involved in the development of NASH and its co-morbidities. It has shown highly significant results in its Phase 2 Study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), while maintaining a favorable tolerability profile and lack of demonstrated safety concerns, paving the way for advancement into phase 3 clinical trial in 2020. It has recently been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adults with inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), as well as Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and the EMA (European Medicines Agency).

ASC42: Gannex Pharma

ASC42 is a novel non-steroidal, selective, potent FXR agonist. It has shown positive results in its Phase I Study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis with no pruritus observed and LDL-C remained within normal range at the human therapeutic dose of 15 mg. The drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical studies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

OP-724: Ohara Pharmaceutical

OP-724 is a synthetic small molecule which is an inhibitor of cyclic AMP response element-binding protein (CREB)-binding protein (CBP)/β-catenin. Ohara Pharmaceutical obtained development rights for OP-724 from PRISM BioLab in 2018. The drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical studies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). The companies which have their Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Zydus Therapeutics.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Phases of Drugs

DelveInsight's report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase II and Phase II/III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase II/III)

Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Primary Biliary Cholangitis by Route of Administration

Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT), CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY), COUR Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA), Mylan, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (NSE: GLENMARK), Allergan, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Roche (SWX: ROG), Merck (NYSE: MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), Takeda (NYSE: TAK), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Reddy's (NYSE: RDY), Amneal (NASDAQ: AMRX), Alnylam (NASDAQ: ALNY), Ionis (NASDAQ: IONS), Arrowhead (NASDAQ: ARWR), CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC), Sangamo (NASDAQ: SGMO), Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM), Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE), Intellia (NASDAQ: NTLA), Albireo, TARGET PharmaSolutions, Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT), and Ascletis Pharma, among others.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies- Saroglitazar Magnesium 1 mg, Seladelpar 10 mg, Obeticholic Acid Tablets, and others.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Primary Biliary Cholangitis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Elafibranor: Genfit

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. ASC42: Gannex Pharma

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. OP-724: Ohara Pharmaceutical

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

16. Inactive Products

17. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Key Companies

18. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Key Products

19. Primary Biliary Cholangitis- Unmet Needs

20. Primary Biliary Cholangitis- Market Drivers and Barriers

21. Primary Biliary Cholangitis- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

22. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Analyst Views

23. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Key Companies

24. Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.