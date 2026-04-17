Recently Released Amazon Bestselling Book Honors The Life, Career, And Enduring Influence Of Dr. Marcus W. Cheney

Recently released Amazon bestselling book In Service to the Horse: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Marcus W. Cheney, by S.D. Stanley, brings to readers the story of one of the Thoroughbred industry's most respected veterinarians, mentors, and horsemen. At a time when conversations around horse welfare, industry standards, and mentorship are more important than ever, the book offers a timely and deeply personal look at a career shaped by service, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the horse.

For generations in the Thoroughbred industry, Dr. Marcus W.“Mark” Cheney has been more than a veterinarian. Known to many as“Odie,” he has been a trusted advisor, gifted equestrian, mentor, and steady presence in some of racing's most prestigious barns and sales grounds.

More than a biography, In Service to the Horse offers a portrait of a man whose influence has extended far beyond the shedrow through horsemanship, sound judgment, practical wisdom, and quiet leadership. Over five decades in Thoroughbred racing, Dr. Cheney has earned the confidence of leading owners, trainers, breeders, and farriers.

The book includes reflections from some of the sport's most accomplished trainers, including Steve Asmussen, Shug McGaughey, and Neil Howard, whose perspectives help illuminate the extent of Dr. Cheney's influence. Through personal stories and defining moments, the book revisits notable horses including Curlin, Gun Runner, Mineshaft, Orb, and Summer Squall, along with the clients, colleagues, and pivotal chapters of Thoroughbred history that have shaped Dr. Cheney's inimitable career.

Beyond honoring a singular career, the book also offers valuable insight for the next generation of veterinarians, farriers, trainers, and equine professionals. Through real-world experience and hard-earned wisdom, it highlights the principles, patience, and horsemanship required to build a lasting and esteemed career in the industry.

For those who know Dr. Cheney personally, the book will feel deeply familiar. For those who know him only by reputation, this book offers a fuller understanding of why that reputation has endured. And for readers outside racing, it opens a window into the demanding world of elite equine care, where judgment, trust, and integrity matter as much as technical skill, like effective medicinal therapeutics, exceptional biomechanical vision, sensitive and tactile palpation.

At a time when the pace of the industry can easily leave its history behind, In Service to the Horse preserves the voice, values, and example of a man whose career has helped define thoughtful, principled equine practice.

Book Title: In Service to the Horse: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Marcus W. Cheney

Author: S.D. Stanley

Availability: March 17, 2026

ISBN: 9798251440768