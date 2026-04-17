ANGEL Global Channel Summit 2026: Redefining Water Purification And Unlocking New Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)ANGEL (Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation) hosted its 2026 Global Channel Summit in Wuhan under the theme“ANGEL Redefines Water Purification, 6 Out of 10 Whole-House Water Purifiers Nationwide Are ANGEL Space Master” bringing together leading industry institutions, experts and global partners to explore market trends and ecosystem collaboration. During the event, Frost & Sullivan, Euromonitor International and AVC awarded ANGEL multiple market leadership recognitions, underscoring its strong position in the water purification sector.







Drawing on deep insights into evolving consumer needs, ANGEL has identified a clear shift from basic drinking water safety to whole-house, multi-scenario water solutions. Its Space Master series achieves a balance between compact design, high performance and cost efficiency, while enhanced user experience and scenario-based presentation have strengthened market acceptance and accelerated adoption. This innovation not only addresses long-standing technical limitations but also expands whole-house water purification into a broader consumer market.

These achievements have been validated by leading research institutions. Frost & Sullivan recognised ANGEL as the pioneer of compact whole-house water purifiers in China; Euromonitor International confirmed leading sales performance across key categories for two consecutive years; and AVC data showed the Space Master series accounted for 65.95 percent of offline market value share and 64.55 percent of volume share in China's whole-house water purification market in 2025.

ANGEL Space Master Redefines Water Purification

During the keynote speech, ANGEL Chairman and President Kong Na reflected on the company's 38-year journey of innovation, from drinking water purification to whole-house systems. She highlighted how the Space Master series delivers breakthroughs in compact size, high output and precision, marking a critical step towards wider adoption. She reaffirmed ANGEL's long-term commitment to providing clean, healthy and comfortable water solutions for households worldwide.







Looking ahead, ANGEL will continue to expand its full-scenario water purification ecosystem, advancing product innovation while extending into broader health and lifestyle applications. Supported by its global manufacturing and market presence, the company aims to deliver high-quality water solutions to more households around the world.

Shaping New Industry Trends, Building a Collaborative Whole-House Water Purification Ecosystem

A roundtable session brought together industry leaders to discuss shifting consumer expectations, evolving channel ecosystems and the future of whole-house water solutions. ANGEL emphasised the importance of advancing awareness, technology and industry standards to support sustainable growth at scale.

Strengthening Global Channels, Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

The summit also featured the signing of global channel partnerships, strengthening collaboration with international partners to accelerate market expansion and ecosystem development.

Building on 38 years of innovation, ANGEL will continue working with global partners to drive the industry towards higher-quality, scalable growth-bringing healthier water purification solutions to more homes worldwide.