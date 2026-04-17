Fastercapital Backs SHN Miami Inc. Through Equitypilot To Refine Execution

MENAFN - GetNews) FasterCapital has selected SHN Miami Inc. to join EquityPilot, a program designed to support companies scaling technology-driven real estate development and achieving concrete execution milestones. The partnership will focus on rapid validation of projects under development and strengthening market-launch readiness during the first 30–60 days.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will prioritize execution support and operational planning in the initial phase to help SHN Miami Inc. translate its proprietary platform and projects into measurable milestones and investor-ready materials.

The luxury real estate market is increasingly rewarding digital customer journeys, prefabrication, and programmatic development approaches that reduce sales timelines and validate demand before significant capital deployment. SHN's platform addresses these trends by combining online sales tools, configurators, and development process automation to reduce acquisition risk and accelerate pre-sales.

SHN Miami Inc. operates a technology platform for real estate development that integrates a customer journey management system, an e-commerce sales engine, and a web application featuring configurators and interactive tools. The company applies these tools to ongoing projects to optimize pre-sales, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structuring, and construction delivery using innovative building systems, high-precision prefabrication, and sustainability features.

The company's transition to a U.S.-based operational structure aims to access larger pools of capital and a more favorable development ecosystem. By validating demand through pre-sales and option-based acquisitions, SHN seeks to reduce upfront capital exposure while accelerating project launches in high-demand destinations.

FasterCapital will provide execution-focused mentoring, including milestone definition and operational KPIs, guidance on investor materials and fundraising readiness, connections with key ecosystem stakeholders, and support in refining the product–customer journey and go-to-market sequencing.

The initial 60-day execution plan will include milestone prioritization, investor pitch and data room preparation, customer journey optimization, and a commercialization checklist for the e-commerce experience. The objective is to convert pipeline opportunities into concrete results and measurable progress.

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, stated that the organization is supporting SHN Miami Inc. through EquityPilot with a focus on implementation milestones and on building connections between the startup and relevant ecosystem stakeholders.

Over the next 90 days, SHN and FasterCapital will work toward defined objectives, including preparation of investor materials, prioritization of short-term project activation, and initial commercialization testing of the platform's services with third parties.

SHN Miami Inc. was founded by Enrico Arras and operates with a technology-driven model for luxury real estate development. The company combines proprietary digital sales tools, configurators, and project execution processes with prefabricated construction systems and sustainability features. Its strategy focuses on validating market demand through pre-sales and option agreements, limiting capital exposure while scaling a replicable development model.

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Founded in 2014, it supports startups worldwide through financial assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage companies build scalable solutions through mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.