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Set in the historic core of Nanjing, Grand Mansion Hotel Nanjing blends museum-grade heritage with refined contemporary hospitality.

In the historic heart of Nanjing, where layers of time converge beneath the modern city, Grand Mansion Hotel Nanjing hosted an exclusive cultural salon titled A Dream of the Six Dynasties, bringing together distinguished guests for an immersive exploration of the city's enduring cultural legacy.

The gathering featured Hu Axiang, a renowned historian at Nanjing University and Honorary Director of the Six Dynasties Museum. Widely respected for his scholarship on China's historical geography, Professor Hu guided the audience through the rise and transformation of the Six Dynasties period, illuminating how urban form, cultural identity, and historical memory remain intertwined in the city's landscape today.







Professor Hu Axiang, Honorary Director of the Six Dynasties Museum

With intellectual depth and narrative clarity, his lecture traced the ways in which Nanjing's streets, architecture, and cultural traditions continue to carry echoes of the past.

The salon was attended by Wang Yong, Chairman of Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., who delivered concluding remarks highlighting the importance of cultural heritage in shaping contemporary hospitality.







Wang Yong, Chairman, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The event was moderated by Zhu Lei, whose poised and thoughtful facilitation guided the discussion and fostered an atmosphere of reflection and dialogue.







Zhu Lei, Deputy General Manager of Sanhome Cultural Exchange Center, delivered the opening speech

Throughout the evening, Professor Hu offered a layered interpretation of Nanjing's evolution through architecture, literature, and spatial memory. His reflections portrayed the city not merely as a historical capital but as a living continuum where different eras coexist.

In her closing remarks, Zhu Lei emphasized that the salon represented more than a lecture-it was a moment of cultural awakening for those who work within the historic setting of the hotel.

She reflected that true hospitality in such a place extends beyond service. Instead, it becomes an act of storytelling in which every detail-design, environment, and interaction-carries the warmth and continuity of history.

Chairman Wang Yong echoed this sentiment in his closing address, expressing gratitude to Professor Hu and encouraging the hotel's team to embrace their unique role within the historic landscape of the city.

Situated atop the archaeological remains of the ancient Six Dynasties imperial capital, Grand Mansion Hotel Nanjing stands not only as a luxury destination but also as a custodian of cultural heritage.

Few hotels in China occupy a site with such profound historical resonance.

Grand Mansion Hotel Nanjing is built directly above archaeological remains from the Six Dynasties imperial city, allowing elements of the ancient urban layers to be preserved and integrated into the property's architectural design.

Following the salon, invited guests were guided through selected spaces within the hotel, including the preserved archaeological strata on Basement Level 1 and the elevated garden on the third floor. These areas offer rare, tangible encounters with the city's past-where layers of earth and architecture reveal the continuous dialogue between history and contemporary design.

Directly across from the hotel stands the historic East Gate of the former Liangjiang Viceroy's Office, a location closely associated with a pivotal moment in modern Chinese history.

On January 1, 1912, Sun Yat-sen arrived in Nanjing and later entered the Viceroy's Office through the East Gate, where that evening he was inaugurated as the Provisional President of the Republic of China-an event marking the birth of modern China.

The site's historical significance played a key role in shaping the architectural vision of the hotel.

In 2008, Wang Yong, Chairman of Nanjing Shenghe Investment Group, traveled to New York to meet internationally acclaimed architect I. M. Pei. The architect agreed to have his firm, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, undertake the design of the property.







Chairman Wang Yong visited renowned architect I.M. Pei in New York, USA in October 2008

Completed in 2015, the hotel was developed alongside the Six Dynasties Museum, forming a distinctive architectural ensemble that blends modernist design with historical continuity.

The project reflects Pei's longstanding philosophy of integrating architecture with cultural context. Clean geometric forms and carefully framed spaces create a contemporary environment that complements, rather than competes with, the historical landscape surrounding it.

Grand Mansion Hotel Nanjing has often been described as a“living museum,” where heritage and hospitality converge.

Archaeological layers, historical narratives, and contemporary design elements are woven throughout the property, allowing guests to engage with the cultural identity of Nanjing while enjoying modern luxury.

From geological strata embedded within the interior spaces to curated historical references throughout the design, the hotel offers visitors an experience that goes beyond accommodation. It invites them to encounter the enduring spirit of the city itself.

The cultural salon concluded with warm applause, marking not only a successful intellectual gathering but also a reaffirmation of the hotel's commitment to cultural stewardship.

As Grand Mansion Hotel Nanjing continues to host such initiatives, it positions itself not merely as a place to stay but as a gateway to the living history of Nanjing-where the echoes of the Six Dynasties remain deeply woven into the rhythm of the modern city.

Grand Mansion Hotel Nanjing is a cultural luxury hotel located in the historic core of Nanjing, China. Designed by the architectural firm of I. M. Pei and built upon archaeological remains from the Six Dynasties period, the property uniquely integrates museum-grade heritage with contemporary hospitality.

Conceived as a“living museum,” the hotel offers guests a destination where history, culture, and refined living converge.