Clinoptima Secures Fully Funded Global Partnership To Advance Next-Generation Ripps Therapeutics

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Clinoptima Bio Research Announces Fully Funded Strategic Partnership With Global Pharmaceutical Leader to Advance Next-Generation RiPPs-Based Therapeutics

São Paulo, Brazil - Clinoptima Bio Research ( ), a leader in AI-enhanced biomedical discovery, today announced a major strategic partnership with Bayer Global ( ), one of the world's top pharmaceutical innovators, to advance a new generation of Ribosomally Synthesized and Post-Translationally Modified Peptides (RiPPs) for precision therapeutics.

Under the agreement, Bayer Global will provide full programme funding, covering research, development, platform integration, laboratory expansion, and all associated pipeline milestones.

The collaboration centers on Project FUSION, a multi-year discovery and translational research initiative designed to:



Generate novel RiPP scaffolds using AI-driven modelling to optimize bioactivity, stability, and selectivity

Engineer post-translational modification pathways including lanthionine formation, heterocycle installation, and macrocyclization

Develop hybrid RiPP–mRNA strategies, enabling mRNA-encoded expression of engineered RiPP precursors in vivo

Screen preclinical candidates via Clinoptima's predictive simulation environment for binding affinity, mechanism of action, and toxicity Advance lead RiPP candidates targeting oncology, antimicrobial resistance, and inflammatory disorders



The first wave of preclinical candidates is expected in 2027, with IND-enabling studies anticipated from 2028 onward.

Leadership Commentary

“Fully funded partnerships of this scale are rare in early-stage peptide innovation,” said Dr. Joao Da Silva, CEO of Clinoptima Bio Research.“Bayer's commitment not only validates the strength of our AI-driven RiPPs platform but also accelerates our ability to move discoveries into the clinic.”

A senior representative from Bayer noted:“Clinoptima's computational and synthetic biology capabilities position them at the forefront of next-generation peptide engineering. Our funding and global infrastructure will allow this partnership to translate promising RiPPs science into meaningful therapeutic breakthroughs.”

About the Agreement



Bayer will provide full funding for research, platform development, peptide synthesis, and preclinical advancement.

Joint expenditures support peptide synthesis, mRNA-expression studies, and expansion of Clinoptima's AI cluster.

Clinoptima will lead AI modelling, RiPP design, pathway engineering, and early discovery.

Bayer will manage scale-up, clinical development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization. Programme milestones include AI platform integration in 2026, candidate selection and IND preparation in 2027.