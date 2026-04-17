Tamara Ashjian Spreads Awareness Around Cyber Risk And Preparedness

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Tamara AshjianTamara Ashjian, a Los Angeles–raised insurance leader, is urging individuals and businesses to take cyber risk seriously.

As cyber threats continue to rise across industries, longtime insurance claims leader Tamara Ashjian is speaking out about the urgent need for stronger awareness, preparation, and personal responsibility when it comes to cyber risk.

With nearly 20 years in the insurance industry-and almost a decade focused specifically on cyber and technology claims-Ashjian has seen firsthand how unprepared individuals and organizations can be when incidents occur.

“Cyber risk is no longer something that only affects large corporations,” says Ashjian.“It impacts small businesses, families, and individuals every day. And most people don't realize how exposed they are until it's too late.”

The Growing Reality of Cyber Threats

Cyber incidents are becoming more frequent and more costly. According to recent industry data:



Over 60% of small businesses that experience a major cyberattack shut down within six months

The average cost of a data breach globally exceeds $4 million Ransomware attacks have increased by more than 90% in recent years

Despite these numbers, many people still lack basic protections.

Ashjian points to a gap between awareness and action.

“People hear about breaches in the news,” she explains.“But they don't always connect it to their own lives. That's the disconnect we need to fix.”

Lessons from the Front Lines of Claims

During her time as Vice President of Cyber & Tech Claims at Tokio Marine HCC, Ashjian led teams handling complex cases involving data breaches, cyber extortion, and regulatory liability.

Her work gave her a unique perspective on what actually happens after an incident.

“It's not just about systems going down,” she says.“It's about businesses losing trust, people losing personal data, and the stress that comes with trying to recover.”

She emphasizes that many of these situations could have been reduced-or even avoided-with better preparation.

“Simple steps make a difference,” Ashjian adds.“But they have to be taken seriously and consistently.”

A Call for Everyday Cyber Responsibility

Ashjian is now encouraging individuals and business owners to take more control over their digital safety.

Her message is not about fear-but about awareness and action.

“I don't believe in overcomplicating things,” she says.“Start with the basics. Understand your risks. Then build from there.”

She highlights practical steps people can take on their own:



Use strong, unique passwords for every account

Enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible

Regularly update software and systems

Be cautious with emails, links, and unknown downloads Back up important data consistently

“These are not advanced strategies,” Ashjian explains.“They are simple habits. But they go a long way.”

Why This Matters Now More Than Ever

As technology continues to evolve, so do the risks.

From remote work to cloud storage to digital payments, daily life is more connected than ever. That connectivity creates opportunity-but also vulnerability.

Ashjian believes the responsibility is shared.

“Companies have a role. Insurers have a role. But individuals also have a role,” she says.“Cyber safety is something we all have to take ownership of.”

Looking Ahead

While Ashjian is currently between roles, her experience continues to shape how she views the future of cyber risk.

She remains focused on education and awareness as key drivers of change.

“You don't have to be an expert to protect yourself,” she says.“You just have to be willing to pay attention and take action.”

Call to Action

Tamara Ashjian encourages everyone to take one step today toward better cyber awareness.

Review your passwords. Turn on added security features. Talk to your team or family about digital safety.

“Start small,” she says.“But start now.”

About Tamara Ashjian

Tamara Ashjian is an experienced insurance claims leader with nearly 20 years in the industry. She most recently served as Vice President of Cyber & Tech Claims at Tokio Marine HCC, where she led the handling of complex cyber and technology-related claims. She previously held leadership roles at NAS Insurance Services, Ironshore Insurance, and AIG, and began her career as a litigation attorney. Ashjian earned a BA from UCLA and a JD from Whittier Law School and is a member of the California and New York State Bars. She grew up in Los Angeles and is passionate about raising awareness around cyber risk and preparedness.