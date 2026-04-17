While Health AI Burns Billions, Mylghealth Launches Free Lab Report Reader With Zero Funding

MENAFN - GetNews) MyLGHealth launches doctor-trained AI that reads lab reports and prescriptions in plain language - no funding raised, no subscription, no data stored.

NEW YORK - As venture capital floods into health AI startups racing to build autonomous digital doctors - with companies like Doctronic raising $65 million and others commanding valuations north of $1 billion - a physician-founded platform called MyLGHealth has quietly launched a free tool that addresses what may be the more urgent crisis: the 88% of adults who cannot understand the medical documents their own doctors hand them.

My LG Health (my-lghealth) uses AI trained on thousands of real medical documents, each individually reviewed by qualified physicians, to read lab reports and prescriptions and generate plain-language summaries in under 10 seconds. The platform supports English, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, French, and several other languages. It requires no account, collects no personal information, and permanently deletes every uploaded file from server memory the moment a summary is generated.

The platform was founded by Dr. Lynn A. Brody after years of watching the same pattern play out in clinical practice. "My mother would call me every time she got a lab report because she couldn't make sense of it," Dr. Brody said. "I realized most people don't have a doctor in the family to call at 9pm. They sit with results they can't read, anxious for days, until their next appointment. That's not a problem that needs a $65 million AI doctor. It needs someone to explain the document."

The health literacy gap Dr. Brody describes is well documented. The US Department of Health and Human Services reports that only 12% of American adults have proficient health literacy. A University of Michigan study found that just 38% of people with lower literacy skills could identify whether a lab value fell inside or outside normal range. Meanwhile, a JAMA Network Open study of 8,139 patients found that 96% wanted to see their results immediately but 57% had to search online for help understanding them.







Unlike platforms seeking to autonomously diagnose patients or prescribe medications, MyLGHealth does not practice medicine. It reads documents that a licensed physician has already ordered and a certified laboratory has already processed, then explains what those documents contain. The AI was custom-trained using physician-reviewed interpretations - not built on generic language models - and its output is continuously monitored by a medical advisory team led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher R. Fox, MD.

The platform has processed reports across 20 medical specialties including cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, hematology, and oncology, covering the most commonly ordered lab tests worldwide - CBC panels, metabolic panels, lipid profiles, thyroid function tests, HbA1c, urinalysis, and liver panels.

MyLGHealth also offers a Consult a Doctor feature connecting users with verified specialists matched to their condition for further guidance, and a community reports section where users can voluntarily share anonymized AI summaries to help others.

The platform operates globally, with data handling practices aligned to HIPAA, GDPR, Australia's Privacy Act 1988, and other international frameworks.

About My LG Health

My LG Health (my-lghealth) is a free, doctor-trained AI health document reader that explains lab reports and prescriptions in plain language. Founded by Dr. Lynn A. Brody, it serves patients worldwide in multiple languages with zero data retention.