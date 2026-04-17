From Chicago's South Side To Literary Titan Gold:“My Good Life” By Dr. Gregory M. Lee Earns Esteemed Book Award

Dr. Gregory M. Lee's memoir, My Good Life, has been honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, recognizing a powerful and deeply personal work that reflects resilience, determination, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

In My Good Life, Dr. Lee shares an extraordinary life journey that begins in poverty on Chicago's South Side and unfolds across decades of personal, academic, and professional achievement. Born in 1949 as the oldest of eight siblings, he overcame bullying, racial tension, loss, and hardship to build a life defined by discipline, service, and perseverance. His path led him to the United States Air Force, where he rose from airman basic to lieutenant colonel, earned multiple advanced degrees, and contributed to highly technical military systems during a distinguished 21-year career.

The memoir also chronicles Dr. Lee's remarkable pursuit of excellence beyond military service. While stationed in Europe, he completed four marathons in Berlin, Copenhagen, and Rotterdam. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued to break new ground by architecting the San Antonio Independent School District's first wide area network, later earning a Ph.D. in Information Technology and serving for nearly two decades as an adjunct professor.

At the emotional heart of My Good Life is the life-altering medical crisis that nearly ended it all. After surviving a ruptured aorta against overwhelming odds, Dr. Lee was moved to reflect on his life's triumphs, losses, setbacks, and hard-earned wisdom. Writing the memoir became both a personal mission and a legacy project for his children and grandchildren. In sharing his story candidly, he offers readers an inspiring testament to what is possible through grit, faith, and an unwillingness to give up.

Literary Titan praised the memoir for its sincerity, honesty, and emotional force, highlighting Dr. Lee's ability to write with candor about adversity, family loss, personal failures, and the determination that carried him through each chapter of life. The review describes My Good Life as a heartfelt and grounded memoir that will resonate with readers interested in stories of resilience, military life, education, and the long process of building a meaningful life piece by piece.

Get your copy of My Good Life on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to discover the inspiring true story of a man who turned adversity into achievement and left behind a legacy of perseverance, service, and hope for future generations.

This award further affirms My Good Life as a compelling memoir that speaks to anyone who has ever faced obstacles and chosen to keep moving forward. Through vivid life experience and plainspoken wisdom, Dr. Lee reminds readers that no dream is out of reach when met with courage, hard work, and purpose.

About the Author

Dr. Gregory M. Lee is an award-winning author, educator, technologist, and retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel. Born in Chicago in 1949, he rose from humble beginnings to build a distinguished career in military service, information technology, and higher education. During his 21 years in the Air Force, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics from Oklahoma State University, an MBA from the University of North Dakota, and a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from Boston University. After retiring from the military, he led major technology initiatives in public education, earned a Ph.D. in Information Technology from Capella University, published academic research, and taught as an adjunct professor for 19 years. Dr. Lee is also a marathon runner, researcher, and family man whose life experiences continue to inspire readers seeking stories of resilience, growth, and purpose.