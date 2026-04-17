School Shooting In Zakarpattia: 15-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office announced the suspicion on Facebook.

The suspect is charged with attempted premeditated murder of two or more persons (Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigators say that between February and March 2026, the teenager ordered a blank-firing pistol, lead pellets, and blank cartridges online. He later modified the weapon and ammunition, making them capable of causing lethal harm.

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On April 16, at around 09:30, the suspect brought the modified weapon to school and fired several shots toward his classmates. One of the pellets struck a student in the shoulder as he tried to flee the classroom.

After the incident, the suspect fled the school but later called law enforcement himself and reported the crime. He was quickly detained, and the weapon was seized.

The teenager is currently being held in a temporary detention facility. A decision on a preventive measure is pending, with prosecutors seeking pre-trial detention.

All investigative leads are being pursued, and authorities are working to establish the suspect's motives.

Photo: Ukraine's prosecutor's office