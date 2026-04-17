Ukraine, US Discuss Expanding Reconstruction Investment Fund Capabilities
"In less than a year, the Fund has moved from concept to tangible results. Its first investment in a Ukrainian dual-use technology company has already been approved, and more than 200 applications are currently under review. These are important milestones in the long-term economic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in priority sectors – energy, dual-use technologies, critical minerals, and infrastructure," she said.Read also: Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's key defense needs with U.S. Congress members
She added that joint work is ongoing to develop practical tools to support investors, including the use of war-risk insurance mechanisms offered by DFC for private sector companies.
The meeting also addressed cooperation with Naftogaz and potential investment projects, particularly in restoring oil and gas equipment damaged by Russian attacks, in partnership with American companies.
"Ukraine is offering American partners the use of its underground gas storage infrastructure. This would strengthen Europe's energy security and create new routes for energy supply," Svyrydenko said.
The sides also discussed a new area of cooperation with DFC focused on providing affordable housing for Ukrainians.
As reported, the URIF's governing board recently approved its first investment in the Ukrainian technology company Sine Engineering.
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