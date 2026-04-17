Purpose Investments Inc. Announces April 2026 Distributions
|Open-End Funds
| Ticker
Symbol
| Distribution
per
share/unit
| Record
Date
| Payable
Date
| Distribution
Frequency
|Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|APLY
|$0.1667
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|ATDY
|$0.0650
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series
|BNC
|$0.12251
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF Units
|BND
|$0.0866
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF USD Units
|BND.U
|US $0.0960
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|BNSY
|$0.1000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|BNY
|$0.0800
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|BRKY
|$0.1700
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Units
|BTCY
|$0.0850
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|BTCY.B
|$0.0970
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF USD Units
|BTCY.U
|US $0.0815
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|CNQY
|$0.1400
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Class – ETF Units
|CROC
|$0.0784
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF Units
|CROP
|$0.0875
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD Units
|CROP.U
|US $0.0975
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|DOLY
|$0.0650
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|ENBY
|$0.1100
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield - ETF Units
|ETHY
|$0.0473
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHY.B
|$0.0584
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHY.U
|US $0.0461
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF Units
|FLX
|$0.0461
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units
|FLX.B
|$0.0551
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD - ETF Units
|FLX.U
|US $0.0385
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF Units
|IGB
|$0.07231
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|JPYS
|$0.1750
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF units
|MSFY
|$0.2000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series
|PAYF
|$0.13751
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
|PBD
|$0.05901
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|$0.10501
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|PDIV
|$0.09501
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF Series
|PHR
|$0.07201
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund - ETF Series
|PHW
|$0.1450
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|PID
|$0.0780
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
|PIN
|$0.08301
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF Units
|PINC
|$0.0840
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series
|PRP
|$0.06001
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series
|PYF
|$0.09001
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Series
|PYF.B
|$0.11001
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF USD Series
|PYF.U
|US $0.10501
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|RBCY
|$0.0900
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Series
|RDE
|$0.11001
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF Units
|REM
|$0.0950
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF Units
|RPS
|$0.0950
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund - ETF Series
|RPU
|$0.0940
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units2
|RPU.B / RPU.U
|$0.0940
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|SHPY
|$0.2200
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF Units
|SYLD
|$0.0970
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|TDY
|$0.0900
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series
|TY
|$0.1000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YAMD
|$0.6000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|YAMZ
|$0.4500
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YAVG
|$0.5000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YCON
|$0.3000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YCST
|$0.2000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|YGOG
|$0.6000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YMAG
|$0.3000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YMET
|$0.3500
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YNET
|$0.3000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|YNVD
|$0.7500
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YPLT
|$0.6000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|YTSL
|$0.6000
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series
|YUNH
|$0.1500
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Closed-End Funds
| Ticker
Symbol
| Distribution
per
share/unit
| Record
Date
| Payable
Date
| Distribution
Frequency
|Big Banc Split Corp, Class A
|BNK
|$0.12001
|04/30/2026
|05/15/2026
|Monthly
|Big Banc Split Corp - Preferred Shares
|BNK.A
|$0.07001
|04/30/2026
|05/15/2026
|Monthly
Estimated April 2026 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund
The April 2026 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:
|Fund Name
| Ticker
Symbol
| Estimated
Distribution
per unit
| Record
Date
| Payable
Date
| Distribution
Frequency
|Purpose USD Cash Management Fund - ETF Units
|MNU.U
|US $0.3209
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units
|MNY
|$0.2083
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF Units
|PSA
|$0.0953
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF Units
|PSU.U
|US $0.3073
|04/28/2026
|05/04/2026
|Monthly
Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about April 27, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be April 28, 2026.Dividend is designated as an“eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $31 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
...
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
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