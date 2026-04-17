US Naval Blockade On Iran Continues Amid Strait Of Hormuz Tensions

US Military Affirms Readiness for Extended Naval Blockade

The US military has said that its naval blockade operations targeting Iran continue, even as tensions persist in the Strait of Hormuz, with Central Command stressing that American forces remain fully deployed and alert in the region. The Middle East-based US Central Command released a video stating that its forces remain "present", "vigilant" and "ready".

Meanwhile, the US military has said it has the capability to sustain restrictions on maritime movement linked to Iran for an extended period. The blockade "will remain in effect as long as the president says it will remain in effect," US Central Command chief Adm. Bradley Cooper told reporters, CNN reported. He added that American forces are maintaining comprehensive surveillance over Iranian maritime infrastructure. "US forces have eyes on every Iranian port," he said, noting the use of overhead reconnaissance systems, including MQ-9 drones and P8 maritime patrol aircraft. "We're able to sustain this as long as necessary", as reported by CNN.

Trump Links Blockade's End to 'Complete' Peace Deal

However, US President Donald Trump has declared that the American naval blockade of Iranian ports will persist until a comprehensive peace agreement is finalised with Tehran, despite Iran's move to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz. Clarifying the US position via his Truth Social network, Trump stated, "The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete." He further noted that "this process should go very quickly."

Blockade Operations and Mine Countermeasures

Adm. Cooper said that no US naval vessels have come under attack since the operation began. He added that 19 vessels had attempted to violate the blockade but turned back after receiving US warnings, avoiding any incidents, CNN reported.

He also declined to specify how many naval mines may have been deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, but said US forces have the capacity to deal with the threat. The number, he said, is "well within our ability to remove," adding that demining operations are ongoing, as per CNN.

Developments in Lebanon and Iran's Response

In a separate set of statements, US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire in Lebanon is not linked to broader negotiations with Iran, and insisted that Israel is "prohibited" from bombing the country, Al Jazeera reported. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said that "in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)